Virginia Watkins appointed to Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:48 PM EDT
Gasparilla Island
File
Gasparilla Island

Virginia “Ginger” Watkins has been appointed to the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Watkins is currently retired and previously served as chair of the authority.

The authority is run by a board of five elected supervisors and four appointed supervisors.

The authority maintains three bridges: the Boca Grande swing bridge -- the only land link from Charlotte County to three barrier islands -- and two concrete bridges, plus 2.5 miles of single lane causeway, designated as Charlotte County/State Road 771.

Government & Politics WGCU NewsGasparilla Island
