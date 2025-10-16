Hendry County expected to extend allowable times to live in RVs while building homes

Fast-growing Hendry County is in the process of updating its land development code and this could be good news for landowners hoping to live on their land while they built their homes.

As it stands now, the Hendry County building department issues 90-day permits allowing property owners to live in recreational vehicles on their property while their homes are being built. The county allows a one-time extension for up to 90 days.

The county recognizes that 180 days to construct a home is in this day of supply and labor shortages is a bit of a pipe dream. That's why staff is preparing a permit process that allows for more time, but with more guardrails and assurances from homebuilders that they are abiding by any changed rules.

An idea floated by Commissioner Ramon Iglesias gained traction at Tuesday night’s commission meeting.

“My thought on that is doing them in six-month intervals just so you know progress is being made," Iglesias said. "...I’d like to warn them after that first six months, ‘Hey you got two more and you are done.'”

Planning and community director Ryan Alexander is working out details for a revised code and will bring it back to the commission for a vote.

The following are general requirements:

* RV must be a manufactured and approved recreational vehicle with a current state

license plate and registration.

* One RV per parcel. No additional RVs are permitted.

* In the event of a declaration of emergency for a named storm in Hendry County, the

temporary RV permit shall be suspended and the RV may not be inhabited during or prior to projected landfall.

* The recreational vehicle shall not attach any permanent fixtures and must remain registered and mobile for the duration of the permit.

* RV may not be placed in a flood plain or flow way in accordance with the land development code.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.