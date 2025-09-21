No tax increase in Lee County this year; pay raise approved

If you own a home or property in Lee County, here’s some news that could be beneficial.

You will NOT see an increase in your tax rate this year.

Lee County Commissioners approved a 3-billion-dollar budget with no increase in the millage rate for property owners.

County workers should see a little more money in their paycheck as well. The budget includes a 5 percent pay hike for Lee County employees.

“It’s a budget that covers everything from the sheriff’s office, and the ambulance service and the parks and all the way down to yes, it includes a plan for conservation 2020 for next year,” Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman said. “We currently have 19 million dollars in the fund that allows us to continue to buy land. And today we moved forward with buying 9 more pieces of land, and we will have about 14 million left after that.”

Dozens of citizens showed up at recent public hearings. They voiced fears for the future of the Conservation 20/20 program because the acquisition fund has fallen below a minimum threshold of 40 million dollars.

One worried citizen is Denise Huber from Pine Island.

"I would like to see them put the money where mouth is. And support it. And keep the money in its own fund instead of in the general budget so that I’s there as opportunities come to buy that,” Huber said.

But Commissioners say they must keep the conservation funds in the general fund for legal reasons.

Hamman says although the fund is less than the minimum threshold, it is enough… to continue exploring properties to purchase for conservation.

WHILE keeping the budget balanced-- without raising taxes post hurricane Ian.

Commissioners say they will have a workshop to talk about how to fund Conservation 2020 in the future.

In 1996 and in 2016 voters overwhelmingly approved the tax funded program to buy land for preservation in Lee County.

