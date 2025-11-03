© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Keewaydin Island's sea turtle nesting improves without tropical storms

WGCU | By Tom Bayles
Published November 3, 2025 at 1:38 PM EST
Conservancy of Southwest Florida
/
WGCU
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida began monitoring sea turtle nesting activity on Keewaydin Island in 1983, making the 8-mile-long barrier island south of Naples in Collier County one of the longest-running sea turtle monitoring programs in the county. That year, about 50 turtles nested on the island. In 2025, there were more than 550 nests; Above is a hatchling from one of last year's nests entering the Gulf.

Sea turtles had a much better nesting season on Keewaydin Island this year than in 2024 when a tropical storm and two hurricanes raked Southwest Florida beaches.

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s sea turtle research team counted 558 nests this year on the island, all loggerhead nests except three from green turtles. This year, more than 38,000 hatchlings made it into the Gulf and swam away.

Due to Tropical Storm Debbie, and hurricanes Helene and Milton, more than 180 nests didn’t make it in 2024 – about 43 percent. About 15,000 hatchlings made it into the Gulf last year.
Keewaydin Island
File
Keewaydin Island

The conservancy began monitoring sea turtle nesting activity on Keewaydin in 1983, making it one of the longest-running sea turtle monitoring programs in the county. That year, about 50 turtles nested on the island.

Nesting numbers since then show encouraging long-term trends on Keewaydin despite yearly variations and environmental challenges, which include coyotes and feral hogs digging up the nests and eating the eggs as well as the lasting impacts of recent hurricanes that altered the beach landscape.

Keewaydin is an 8-mile-long barrier island south of Naples in Collier County.

There are seven species of sea turtle: green turtle, hawksbill, leatherback, loggerhead, olive ridley, Kemp's ridley, and flatback. All but the olive ridley and flatback are found in Florida.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health. 

Sign up for WGCU's monthly environmental newsletter, the Green Flash, today.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Environment WGCU NewsEnvironmentSea TurtlesKeewaydin Island
Tom Bayles
tbayles@wgcu.org
See stories by Tom Bayles
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    The Exotic Invasive Thorn Bug – Here to Stay
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    Adult Thorn Bugs are half-inch long insects that are “true bugs” (members of the insect Family Membracidae). They are native to South America, Central America, and many tropical islands. As with other members of this family, Thorn Bugs have sucking mouthparts that allow them to pierce plant tissues and drink plant sap. As a result, Thorn Bugs can cause the death of some twigs and potentially introduce diseases to the plant. However, in most cases, Thorn Bug populations are very low and damage caused by thorn bugs is minimal. The good news is that these insects do not feed on most native North American trees. Thorn bugs are an exotic invasive species in Florida that was likely introduced long ago along with an exotic tree species such as the Earleaf Acacia.Even today these insects feed primarily on exotic invasive trees and shrubs imported from tropical areas.
  • Human Interest
    FHP Stuff The Charger food collection to run Nov. 1 through 30
    WGCU Staff
    The Florida Highway Patrol’s annual Stuff The Charger nonperishable food drive starts Saturday (Nov. 1) and will extend through November 30.
  • Health
    New blood pressure guidelines for women emphasize prevention
    Cary Barbor
    New blood pressure guidelines may help women stay healthier longer.