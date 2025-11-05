© 2025 WGCU News
Lee County School Board elects chair and vice chair

WGCU | By Dayna Harpster
Published November 5, 2025 at 6:26 PM EST
jarmoluk / Pixabay
/
Creative Commons

In action at its regular meeting Tuesday evening, Armor Persons was elected chair of the Lee County Board of Education. Elected vice chair was Bill Ribble.

Armor Persons

They replace outgoing chair and vice chair Samuel Fisher and Jada Langford-Fleming.

Persons was elected in November 2022; his term expires November 2026. He represents District 5, which covers the northeast section of the county.

He is a Lee County native and tennis coach.

Bill Ribble

Ribble was elected to the board in November 2024; his term expires in November 2028.

He represents District 3, which is the southernmost portion of the county.

He lives in Estero and is a former member of the Estero Village Council and served as the village’s mayor. He is a former vice president of corporate operational development for UPS.

Dayna Harpster
