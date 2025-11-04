Lee County school board approves of new contract with teacher union

The School Board for the School District of Lee County has approved a new contract with the Teachers Association of Lee County.

In a joint release made Tuesday night, the district and the teachers union said the agreement reflects "our shared commitment to valuing educators, supporting students, and maintaining one of the most competitive compensation packages in the state of Florida."

Highlights of contract

Instructional Time

The instructional day will increase by nine minutes beginning in FY26 and is compensated with a 2% pay increase.



Base Salary

Teachers: $54,500

$54,500 Special Instructional (e.g., School Counselors, Psychologists, Social Workers): $62,500

Compression Adjustment

0–2 Years: 0%

3–5 Years: 3%

6–14 Years: 5%

15–20 Years: 4.5%

21+ Years: 3%

A true-up adjustment will align salaries to the average salary between years 6–20 .

Year 10 = Average of Years 9 and 11 Year 15 = Average of Years 14 and 16



will align salaries to the .

Performance Pay



Performance pay will remain the same as FY25.



Additional Contractual Enhancements



Paid Parental Leave: Up to 20 days (4 weeks) for eligible employees.

Up to 20 days (4 weeks) for eligible employees. Bereavement Leave: Up to 3 days per incident for immediate family members.

Up to 3 days per incident for immediate family members. Terminal Pay: Updated to reflect current best practices.

Updated to reflect current best practices. Mandatory Meeting Language: Now capped at 45 minutes .

Now capped at . Career Ladder: The program will expire at the end of FY25 ; no new participants will be added for FY26.

The program will ; no new participants will be added for FY26. Special Instructional Employees: Will receive one day of pay for five days of coverage for full contract time, not just student contact days.

Will receive for full contract time, not just student contact days.

