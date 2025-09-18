United Way School Resource Center is looking for volunteers

Lee County School District has partnered with the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades to support students in need through the United Way School Resource Center. The program launched in 2020 to provide clothing, hygiene items, and school supplies to children facing financial hardship. Senior Program Manager Edelyn Castellon explains.

“We have seen students [advocating] for themselves. We’ve seen parents relieved at the fact that they can send their students to school with the items they need—not just what they want, but what they need. So overall, we’re looking to find it a more satisfying school year for the students, as opposed to gut-wrenching.”

The logistics are simple. Students can speak with key staff members to share their needs. The staff members then request the items from the School Resource Center through a digital platform similar to Amazon. The items are then shipped to the students' schools, where they are distributed by the staff. Castellon has seen a change in behavior from the students.

“They are more [eager] to come to school, as opposed to dreading coming to school, because of the way they look or the fact they haven’t showered or are uncomfortable in their clothes. It’s [been] very impactful and very positive.”

The program is accepting volunteers. For more information on how to help, visit their website.