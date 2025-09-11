Lee school board approves 2025-2026 budget; represents decrease from previous year

At a final hearing Sept. 9, the School Board of Lee County approved the system’s 2025-26 budget totaling $2,919,795,073, a decrease of $114,667,599 from the previous year's $3,034,462,672 budget, along with the district's comprehensive 10-year capital plan.

"I want to commend our school board members for their commitment to taking their responsibility as stewards of taxpayer dollars very seriously," said Superintendent Denise Carlin in a statement on the schools’ website. "This budget approval demonstrates our unwavering dedication to fiscal responsibility, and we are committed to not just stopping here but to continue looking for more cost savings throughout the year while maintaining our high standards of education."

Key highlights from the approved budget include:

