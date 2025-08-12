© 2025 WGCU News
Exploring Ken Burns' new documentary on the American Revolution

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published August 12, 2025 at 5:40 AM EDT

It has been 250 years since the battles of Lexington and Concord kicked off the American War for Independence. Most Americans are familiar with the basics of the conflict, but a new documentary film from Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt will dissect the revolution like no other before. The six-part feature will debut on WGCU PBS on Nov. 16, but co-director David Schmidt spoke to us about his experience working on the project and what he hopes viewers will learn from it.

Be sure to tune in to WGCU PBS, Tuesday August 12 at 8 p.m. for a special Inside Look at "The American Revolution."

