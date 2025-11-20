Harlem Heights families to gather as Heights Center celebrates 25 years

The Heights Center, supported by The Heights Foundation, is celebrating a major milestone this year: 25 years of serving the Harlem Heights community. What began as a small, grassroots effort to help families become self-sufficient, has grown into a longtime neighborhood anchor.

That legacy will be front and center this weekend as more than 400 residents gather for a community celebration on Saturday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Heights Center, 15570 Hagie Drive.

The event will feature games, entertainment and plenty of opportunities for neighbors to connect.

And the giving doesn’t end when the celebration does. Each preregistered household will receive a turkey and a Publix gift card to help prepare a Thanksgiving meal.

Organizers say the event offers families a chance to relax, catch up with one another and be grateful for the support to help the neighborhood rebuild.

