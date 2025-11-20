Ghostbird Theatre Company opens season with outdoor site-specific play, 'Swamped'

“Swamped” is a new play by Adelaide Fisher and directed by Amanda Collins. Ghostbird Theatre Company will perform it behind the old gym on the FGCU Buckingham campus on Nov. 21 and 22.

As is typical of Ghostbird’s trademark site-specific shows, “Swamped” will require attendees to do a small amount of walking and bring their own chairs and mosquito repellent.

Gates open at 7, with the performance starting at 7:30 p.m.

Ghostbird Theatre Company 'Swamped' will require attendees to do a small amount of walking and bring their own chairs and mosquito repellent.

Adelaide Fisher is a Florida-based writer. She's been involved in theatre since she was 5 and wrote her first play in the seventh grade for Young Playwrights for Change. Other titles include “#ENOUGH” and “Ms. Martin’s Malaise.”

Adelaide Fisher

She appeared in the role of Annie Jump Cannon in Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” for FGCU TheatreLab in 2024.

Amanda Collins as Stephanie in 'The Tempest' at Lab Theater.

Amanda Collins is an aspiring actor/director. She played Martha Dunnstock for TheatreZone in “Heathers the Musical,” and Emilie in “Dangerous Liaisons,” Bad Idea 1 in “Avenue Q,” Stephanie in “The Tempest” and Allie/Lizzie in “Let Nothing You Dismay” for Lab Theater. She has also performed at Florida Repertory Theater, Lehigh Senior High and Fort Myers Theater. On the other side of the boards, Collins served as assistant director for “Radium Girls” at FGCU TheatreLab in February.

Ghostbird Theatre Company is the only theatre company in the American South fully dedicated to presenting site-inspired, place-specific stories and conceptual events. The company creates new works and selects classic plays with its host venue in mind, designing the play in concert with the venue, its history, its aesthetics, and its mission. Shows are intimate, sometimes immersive, and always very different from what theatergoers might find at other Southwest Florida theaters.

Ghostbird Theatre Company's namesake is the ivory-billed woodpecker.

Ghostbird Theatre Company’s namesake is the ivory-billed woodpecker. A cypress-swamp native thought to be extinct, some say it still swoops down from mossy branches on occasion. Old-timers swear they can hear it knocking. And it's the mystery, the elusiveness, and the legend of this totemic bird that inspires Ghostbird, where not everything is as it seems.

Ghostbird’s mission is to engage, inspire, and educate the community by producing site-inspired and immersive works that challenge audiences to re-examine the human condition from a fresh perspective.

