A musical fight for free speech with Ben Folds

For eight years, Emmy award-winning singer and songwriter Ben Folds served as the inaugural artistic advisor with the National Symphony Orchestra.

His blending of modern hits and classical performances led to countless sell out performances and a new appreciation for the classical genre.

However, Folds would step down from that position after President Donald Trump was appointed as board chair of The Kennedy Center.

Ben Folds will be bringing his musical talents and piano to the Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Thursday (November 20).

Before the show, he joined us to talk about his time alongside the National Symphony Orchestra and what fans can expect from his more intimate performances.

