© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A musical fight for free speech with Ben Folds

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published November 19, 2025 at 9:44 AM EST

For eight years, Emmy award-winning singer and songwriter Ben Folds served as the inaugural artistic advisor with the National Symphony Orchestra.

His blending of modern hits and classical performances led to countless sell out performances and a new appreciation for the classical genre.

However, Folds would step down from that position after President Donald Trump was appointed as board chair of The Kennedy Center.

Ben Folds will be bringing his musical talents and piano to the Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Thursday (November 20).

Before the show, he joined us to talk about his time alongside the National Symphony Orchestra and what fans can expect from his more intimate performances.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Arts & Culture WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusBen FoldsNational Symphony OrchestraMusicTrumpTrump AdministrationKennedy Center
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU