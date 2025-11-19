Naples man sentenced to prison for conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

Alexis Garcia of Naples will serve 30 months in federal prison and pay more than $4 million in restitution to the IRS as part of his sentence in a fraud case.

U.S. District Judge Kyle C. Dudek sentenced Garcia for conspiracy to defraud the United States. Garcia was also ordered to pay $4,262,797.34 in restitution to the IRS. Garcia pleaded guilty on August 18, 2025.

According to court documents, Garcia conspired with his co-defendant to defraud the United States for the purpose of impeding or impairing the IRS in ascertaining, computing, and collecting federal payroll taxes, specifically Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) taxes (Social Security tax, Medicare tax, and federal income tax).

Between 2017 and 2019, Garcia managed and directed the operations of Tape Drywall Services Inc., located in Naples, Florida.

General contractors entered into agreements with Tape Drywall to provide workers for various construction contracts and provided checks in the name of Tape Drywall for payment. Garcia and his co-conspirator cashed the checks at a check cashing business and paid a fee out of every check cashed.

Garcia and his co-conspirator provided cash to the foremen who used the cash to pay the workers. In total, Garcia and his co-conspirator cashed more than 3,600 checks totaling approximately $28 million.

Garcia and his co-conspirator did not report the wages that were paid to the workers in cash to the IRS, and they did not withhold Social Security, Medicare, and federal income taxes from those wages and pay them over to the IRS, as required by law.

As a result, Garcia caused a loss to the United States of more than $4.2 million.

In addition, Garcia and his co-conspirator’s scheme to defraud facilitated the avoidance of the higher cost of obtaining adequate workers’ compensation insurance for many workers on the work crews when they substantially misrepresented the amount of Tape Drywall’s payroll.

