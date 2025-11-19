© 2025 WGCU News
Glades County schools earn a better than passing grade

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Eileen Kelley
Published November 19, 2025 at 5:53 AM EST

Despite being one of the poorest counties in the state, The Glades County School District did the unthinkable and earned an “A-Rating” from the Florida Department of Education.

The recognition follows years of planning and improvements to increase the county’s facilities and create a learning environment that helps the students reach their full potential.

WGCU’s Eileen Kelly shares the resilient story of a school system on the rise.

Education WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusPublic EducationEducationGladesGlades CountyFlorida EducationFlorida Department of Education
