© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dental group gives back to the community, one smile at a time

WGCU | By Jennifer Crawford
Published November 18, 2025 at 5:58 PM EST
Volunteers at Lee Dental Care provide free care Saturday November 15, 2025
Lee Dental Care
Volunteers at Lee Dental Care provide free care Saturday November 15, 2025

Lee Dental Care says 90 volunteers spent their Saturday in Fort Myers giving back one smile at a time.

Founder of the non-profit Smiles for the Community, Dr. Paul Uliasz said 310 patients received free care provided by a group of Southwest Florida oral surgeons, dentists and hygienists.

The volunteers performed 154 tooth extractions, 58 fillings and 123 cleanings — all for free to the neediest patients.
People lined up early Saturday morning waiting to receive free dental care at Lee Dental Care Saturday, November 15, 2025 in Fort Myers
Lee Dental Care
People lined up early Saturday morning waiting to receive free dental care at Lee Dental Care Saturday, November 15, 2025 in Fort Myers

Many lined up early and waited in tents for their turn while they enjoyed free food,
drink and free haircuts.

“It is very rewarding. It is like one of the best days to be honest. To be able to use your skills and your knowledge and your time, give back, that’s very rewarding to all of us," Uliasz said.

He added that they gave away more than 120,000 worth of services and supplies, 100 frozen chickens and served 200 hot dogs at the fourth annual Free Dental Care Day.

Founded by Uliasz in 2022, the doctors and dental hygienists involved have provided free care to at least 800 people.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Health WGCU NewsDental CareDental
Jennifer Crawford
See stories by Jennifer Crawford
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU