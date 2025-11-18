Dental group gives back to the community, one smile at a time

Lee Dental Care says 90 volunteers spent their Saturday in Fort Myers giving back one smile at a time.

Founder of the non-profit Smiles for the Community, Dr. Paul Uliasz said 310 patients received free care provided by a group of Southwest Florida oral surgeons, dentists and hygienists.

The volunteers performed 154 tooth extractions, 58 fillings and 123 cleanings — all for free to the neediest patients.

Lee Dental Care People lined up early Saturday morning waiting to receive free dental care at Lee Dental Care Saturday, November 15, 2025 in Fort Myers



Many lined up early and waited in tents for their turn while they enjoyed free food,

drink and free haircuts.

“It is very rewarding. It is like one of the best days to be honest. To be able to use your skills and your knowledge and your time, give back, that’s very rewarding to all of us," Uliasz said.

He added that they gave away more than 120,000 worth of services and supplies, 100 frozen chickens and served 200 hot dogs at the fourth annual Free Dental Care Day.

Founded by Uliasz in 2022, the doctors and dental hygienists involved have provided free care to at least 800 people.

