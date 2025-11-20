© 2025 WGCU News
The state of Florida Schools with FEA President Andrew Spar

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published November 20, 2025 at 5:53 AM EST

In October, three teachers were suspended without pay or benefits for comments made regarding the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. That is one of the issues facing Southwest Florida public schools.

The rise in Charter Schools, School Vouchers are just some of the issues targeting the public school system. We sat with Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar to discuss what parents need to know about their students.

