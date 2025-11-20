The state of Florida Schools with FEA President Andrew Spar

In October, three teachers were suspended without pay or benefits for comments made regarding the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. That is one of the issues facing Southwest Florida public schools.

The rise in Charter Schools, School Vouchers are just some of the issues targeting the public school system. We sat with Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar to discuss what parents need to know about their students.

