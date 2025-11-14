© 2025 WGCU News
Free concert showcasing Indian classical music is coming to Fort Myers this weekend

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:31 PM EST

The nonprofit Raaga is inviting the community to a peaceful afternoon of music this Sunday with a free mandolin concert featuring artists from the South Indian classical tradition.

Raaga secretary Dr. Shaila Singh said the organization designs its concerts to feel warm and welcoming, with artists often seated on the floor and surrounded by soft carpets and traditional instruments.

“[We] started to just do smaller, intimate events to promote more cultural integrity and knowledge,” Singh said. “We have a speaker who will introduce the artists and describe a little bit about the instruments and the music, so people do learn a lot. Our main aim is to learn and enjoy Indian classical music, which is very popular in India. But, you know, we are trying to promote it to this area of Florida.”

The concert will feature Carnatic musicians Uppalappu Rajesh, Swaminathan Selvaganesh, Ravi Gutala and Venupuri Srinivas. Their program will include a fusion of mandolin, percussion, tabla and mridangam.

Founded in 2015, Raaga - named for the Hindi term meaning “melodic framework” - hosts events throughout the year that highlight Indian arts and culture.

“It’s a very welcoming environment,” Singh said. “Anyone can come. There’s no restriction. People just come to enjoy the cultural aspect. and it’s on a Sunday, so it’s a relaxed atmosphere. Nobody has to rush to work.”

The concert is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16, at Marian Hall in Fort Myers. More information is available on Raaga’s website.

