Hidden in plain sight--- the Christian rehab center changing lives in Pine Manor

There are no signs outside the campus homes in the South Fort Myers area of Pine Manor that house Southwest Florida Teen Challenge. The free faith-based addiction recovery program keeps a low profile in the residential neighborhood. But inside, more than 40 men and women are working through intensive rehabilitation that can last for well over a year.

The non-profit program requires a minimum one-year commitment, though many stay longer either voluntarily or by court order. Residents work together at their two thrift stores, eat together and participate in Bible study. They are not allowed to bring personal vehicles and must earn the right to family visits.

The Fort Myers Teen Challenge men’s center.

Teen Challenge originally began in the 1950s when preacher David Wilkerson started working with gang members and teen drug addicts in New York. Decades later, multiple centers opened up and the Fort Myers location opened its doors to adults 18 and older.

Carlos Cesar Cruz, 34, joined Teen Challenge five months ago after an accidental fentanyl overdose nearly killed him. He thought he was buying cocaine but got fentanyl instead. He says he struggled with addiction for years but really felt the effect after serving two tours in Afghanistan.

"I smoked marijuana daily, prescription medications. I was also on psych meds due to a lot of PTSD," Cruz said. "I was a very heavy cocaine user."

Carlos Cesar Cruz prepares food in the kitchen at the Fort Myers Teen Challenge men’s center.

Now he's the designated chef, cooking three meals a day for over 30 men. He makes everything from scratch, and for dinner he’s preparing lamb chops. Standing in the kitchen in his black apron, Cruz shares how he's learned more than cooking skills.

"I learned to forgive myself, learning to love myself again," he said. "My family is smiling, they're not crying anymore."

But the road to recovery comes with costs. Cruz hasn't seen his son since September — 2024 — a separation that weighs on him daily.

"I'm sorry I wasn't the father that you needed in the early part of your life," he said, addressing his absent son while chopping onions that brought tears to his eyes. "I'm gonna make a promise to him that I won't let go and fail him."

Carlos Cesar Cruz gets emotional while chopping onions and talking about his son.

David Hunter knows that struggle well. He went through a different recovery program after alcohol addiction left him cycling through jail and homelessness.

"I couldn't go a day without it," he said.

Shortly afterward, he met Melissa — they were both in recovery. The relationship moved quickly: They were engaged after six months, married six months later, and had a son soon after.

“Everything seemed to be perfect,” Hunter said. “But I ended up relapsing during our relationship. I came home one day and the locks were changed — that’s when my rock bottom truly began.” Once Melissa filed for divorce, Hunter decided to give Teen Challenge a try.

Melissa Hunter and David Hunter talk at the Teen Challenge women’s center.

After he completed the program, she decided to stay. They now have three children. David Hunter serves as the men’s program director, and Melissa Hunter serves as the women's program director.

Most staff members are program graduates. The program operates two thrift stores that provide work experience. When residents complete the program, they celebrate with a graduation and invite their families to the center to celebrate their journey.

"I can attest Teen Challenge was one of the most difficult things I've ever done, and it was one of the most painful things I've ever done," Hunter said. "But I wouldn't change it for the world."