Lee County 'Spirit of '45' to honor a vanishing breed: WWII veterans

Roughly 15 World War II veterans, including two who have crossed the century mark, will gather locally on Aug. 10 for the annual Spirit of '45 celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the war's end. The celebration stems from a nationwide initiative that began on the 65th anniversary of the war's end. Congress designated the second Sunday in August as National Spirit of '45 Day.

Event organizer Eryka Aptaker has hosted the ceremony since 2011, but this year holds special significance as the milestone anniversary approaches and the number of surviving veterans continues to decline.

"I believe I am somewhere around 15 World War II veterans, one of which is 102 and one of which is 107, so God willing, they make it until August," Aptaker said.

The 4:15 p.m. ceremony at Pelican Preserve will include a sit-down dinner, presentation of colors, guest speakers, music from a pipes and drums band, and a 21-gun salute. Aptaker also plans to present trophies to the oldest veterans.

100-year-old Robert Hilliard will be among those honored. He was drafted out of college at age 18 and still recalls his reaction to the call to serve.

"I was elated at the time, because although there has never been in my mind a good war, I felt World War II was a necessary war," Hillard said. "It was a war that we had to participate in, a war we had to fight to prevent an authoritarian government from taking over our country and destroying our democracy."

Unlike Memorial Day, Aptaker said the event focuses on celebration rather than mourning.

"The country got back on its feet, the men and women came home and new life started," she said. "I just think World War II is a generation that we're never going to see in our lifetime again." Aptaker once had 100 World War II veterans on her roster. As their numbers decline, she has begun including family members who share relatives' stories to keep their legacy alive.

"As long as their stories are being told and their memories kept alive, we can keep this going," she said.

For tickets, contact Eryka Aptaker at 917- 607-4385, or email her at ejaNYYgirl@comcast.net.