Urbanite's Modern Works Festival and Cypress Lake's 'A Monster Calls' headline 13 shows onstage in Southwest Florida this week

This week, one show opens, four close, four continue their runs and there are four limited engagements at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre J.D. Daw. Gemma Pedersen, Talitha McDougall Jones and Lorenzo Pugliese are 'Sailing' into the Court Theatre for yacht rock cabaret.

“Sailing, Yacht Rock and Beyond” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail with the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s in this feel-good celebration of Yacht Rock and beyond. Featuring favorites like "Sailing," "Margaritaville," "Brandy," "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Arthur's Theme," and more, this breezy musical revue charts a course through the songs that became the soundtrack to romance, adventure, heartbreak, and endless summer nights. Opens Sept. 23. Closes Feb. 7, 2027. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-27-winter-cabaret-series/sailing. For more, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre opens its winter cabaret season with ‘Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond.”

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of Cypress Lake School of the Arts / Cypress Lake School of the Arts Adapted from Patrick Ness' bestselling novel, 'A Monster Calls' is a visually stunning, deeply moving exploration of courage, loss, and the hidden power of our inner monsters.

“A Monster Calls” [Black Box Theatre at Cypress Lake High School of the Arts]: Thirteen-year-old Conor O'Malley’s life is falling apart. As his mother battles a severe illness, he finds himself isolated at school, struggling with a fractured family, and haunted by a recurring nightmare. Then, at precisely 12:07 a.m., an ancient monster appears at his window. Formed from the yew tree in his backyard, the visitor isn't there to harm him — it has come to tell three stories. In return, Conor must face his deepest fears and tell a fourth story of his own: the absolute truth. Adapted from Patrick Ness’ bestselling novel, this Olivier Award-winning stage play is a visually stunning, deeply moving exploration of courage, loss, and the hidden power of our inner monsters. Performances are Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. Visit https://pantherarts.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200547446 for tickets.

“Murder She Improvised” [Bowen’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: From Dad's Garage Theatre in Atlanta, it's the international mystery sensation “Murder, She Improvised,” the murder whodunit where the killer truly is TBD! A heinous crime will be committed before your very eyes and the detective will have only their wits and the audience’s deeply unhelpful suggestions to assist them in solving the case. Two performances: Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/murder-she-improvised or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'It’s Not Mansplaining, It’s Old Mansplaining' is a collection of slants and rants on being misunderstood, misinterpreted, and misread by folks much younger than comedian Tom Briscoe.

Tom Briscoe’s “It’s Not Mansplaining, It’s Old Mansplaining” [Arts Center Theatre, Marco Town Center]: “It’s Not Mansplaining, It’s Old Mansplaining” with Tom Briscoe is a collection of hilarious slants and rants on being misunderstood, misinterpreted, and misread by the growing number of folks much younger than he is. Topics include bad jobs, a good marriage, travel mishaps, raising daughters, empty nesting, doctors, ungracefully aging, unsolicited advice, living each day as a cautionary tale and more. Briscoe has a Top 10 Dry Bar Comedy Special with nearly 2 million full episode views. Cuts from his comedy albums are in regular rotation on all the comedy satellite radio stations. His original sitcom script, “The Citiots,” earned an invite to be pitched at the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. He is a regular at all top comedy venues nationwide and cruise lines worldwide. Ship travels have brought him to over 100 countries and his stories as to why only 86 will let him back in are side-splitting, audience favorites. Performance is Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theatre/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre Urbanite Theatre's Modern Works Festival resumes with Thursday night's kick-off party.

“Modern Works Festival” [Urbanite Theatre]: Friday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 27, Urbanite Theatre will perform staged readings of the three plays it selected as finalists for this year’s Modern Works Festival. Those readings are framed by Thursday night’s kick-off party and Sunday afternoon’s audience roundtable and festival closing celebration. The festival also includes a lecture on Friday night by speaker Jacqueline Goldfinger. For more information including dates and times, read, “Urbanite Theatre’s Modern Works Festival celebrates plays by women.”

CLOSING

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players The Sarasota Players' production of 'As You Like It' closes Sept. 27.

“As You Like It” [The Sarasota Players]: A comedy by William Shakespeare, this is the timeless story of love, identity, comedy, and finding yourself in unexpected places. Filled with wit, romance, and one of the Bard’s most hopeful messages, that people can change, grow, and discover who they truly are, this classic reminds us that theatre has always been a place where humanity explores itself. Closes Sept. 27. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-552-8879 or visit https://theplayers.org/.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Louis Monaco, Marie Baptiste, Scott Carpenter, Peyton McCarthy and Dalton Foose in Ken Ludwig's 'The Game's Afoot' at The Belle Theatre

“Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot” [The Belle Theatre]: Equal parts breathtaking mystery and high hilarity, this play tells the story of Broadway star William Gillette, who has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. Then it’s up to Gillette himself, who just happens to think he’s Sherlock Holmes, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. The danger and laughter are nonstop in this glittering whodunit set during the Christmas holidays. Closes Sept. 26. This week’s performances are Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.com/.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Cultural Park Theatre's production of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' closes Sept. 27.

“Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” [Cultural Park Theatre]: The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory…but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka’s army of curious Oompa-Loompas. Closes Sept. 27. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/roald-dahls-charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory/.

Courtesy of Florida Rep Education / Florida Rep Education Florida Rep Education's production of 'School of Rock the Musical' closes Sept. 27.

“School of Rock The Musical Young Actors Edition” [Florida Rep Education]: Rock got no reason, rock got no rhyme… You better get me to school on time! Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock: Young Actors Edition” is a dynamic, one-hour version of the musical based on the hit movie, designed especially for young performers. The tuner follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out? Directed by Monique Caldwell. Closes Sept. 27. This week’s shows are Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1282582.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre A glorious blend of live music and film, 'Forever Everly' is like no other show you’ve seen before.

“Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: A glorious blend of live music and film, “Forever Everly” is like no other show you’ve seen before. Get to know the ins and outs of the famous duo in a beautifully crafted documentary, while Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo perform the unforgettable music of The Everly Brothers, Paul Simon, The Beatles and more…right along with the movie! A one-of-a-kind experience you won’t want to miss! Featuring hit songs like “Bye Bye Love,” Wake Up Little Susie”, “Until I Kissed You.” Closes Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1265682. Also listen to John Davis’ interview with actors Nick Gallardo and Jared Mancuso on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition: “Florida Rep Opens 29th season with ‘Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary” [run time: 23:59].

“Four Old Broads” [Raymond Center at Venice Theatre]: Four sassy seniors dream of escaping their assisted living facility to get away from evil Nurse Pat. Think “Columbo” meets “The Golden Girls” in this comic mystery involving a nationwide drug ring, a senior beauty pageant, and a retired Elvis impersonator who “can’t help falling in love” with every woman in the building. Closes Oct. 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/four-old-broads/.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Featuring tight harmonies and charismatic showmanship, this energetic revue delivers constant hits and fresh takes on old favorites.

“Legacy Motown & More” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready for a high-energy celebration of nonstop music. From the smooth soul of Motown to the irresistible hooks of pop and R&B, this dynamic tribute spans the greatest classics from the 1960s through today. Relive beloved hits made famous by icons like The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Four Seasons and The Temptations. Featuring tight harmonies and charismatic showmanship, this energetic revue delivers constant hits and fresh takes on old favorites. Also hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre’s energetic ‘Legacy, Motown & More’ revue delivers fresh takes on old favorities.” Runs to Oct. 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/legacy-motown-and-more/sub-and-save-scab3. And watch the segment on the show that aired on Southwest Florida in Focus on PBS (beginning at 7:26 and running to 13:05): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnd93y7ITBs&list=PLrWyEdPAVZMcOM0PZRQbQYQaA9xLNl_Yc&index=2.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre's production of 'Pinocchio' springs to life with laughter and plenty of magic.

“Pinocchio” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Wish upon a star and follow Pinocchio on an unforgettable adventure! From curious encounters to daring escapades, this beloved tale springs to life with laughter and plenty of magic. As Pinocchio learns that honesty matters more than anything else, audiences of all ages will delight in this enchanting retelling of a timeless classic. Closes Oct. 24. This week’s performance is Sunday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/childrens-theatre-2026-27/pinocchio. Also hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre opens 2026-27 Children’s Theatre Series with ‘Pinocchio.’”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.