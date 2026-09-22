From costumes to props and sets, director Shaelyn Crabtree has created a world of pure imagination at Cultural Park Theatre for 'Willy Wonka'
Hold your breath. Make a wish. Count to three. Come with me and you’ll be in a world of pure imagination. From costumes to props and sets, director Shaelyn Crabtree has created such a world at Cultural Park Theatre. Join Crabtree and five golden ticket winners as they tour Willy Wonka’s fabled chocolate factory.
Final performances are Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.
For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/roald-dahls-charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory/.
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The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory…but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator – under the watchful eyes of Wonka’s army of curious Oompa-Loompas.
The creative team
Shaelyn Crabtree directs and choreographs “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." She serves as the Marketing & Education Coordinator at Cultural Park Theatre and is also enrolled full time at Florida Gulf Coast University, where she is pursuing studies in business, theater and education. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” marks her 28th production as a director and her first production directing and choreographing.
Her stage credits include Cinderella’s stepsister, Lucinda, in Cultural Park Theatre Company’s production of “Into the Woods,” Helen in TheatreZone’s production of “Carrie the Musical,” a young Republicanette and member of the ensemble in TheatreZone’s 2023 collaboration with the FGCU TheatreLab for “Heathers the Musical,” Emma in “Anything Goes,” Belle in “Beauty and the Beast,” Evie in “Descendants,” Kim MacAfee in “Bye Bye Birdie,” Scuttle in “The Little Mermaid” and an ensemble member in “Les Miserables” for Melody Lane Performing Arts Center (2021).
Carrie Guffy served as vocal director for the production. A 26-year veteran in performing arts education, Guffy is a concert pianist, accomplished flutist, and trained opera singer. She has directed and music directed over 75 productions, ranging from professional stages to community theatre, and holds multiple degrees in music.
Max Rousseau served as technical director and Chris Murray was audio engineer. For “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Murray also worked with the build team to construct the set and is also running sound for the production. He has previously been seen on the Cultural Park Theatre stage in “Something Rotten” and “White Christmas.”
The cast
Willy Wonka: Tyler Connelly
Charlie Bucket: Gavin Wylie
Grandpa Joe: Shaun Miller
Mrs. Bucket: Jay Button
Georgina: Rebecca Henry
Josephine: Whitney Henry
Grandpa George: Kevin Emling
Jerry: Joanna Mabbitt
Cherry: Ava Del Valle
Mrs. Gloop: Lindy Jackson
Augustus Gloop: Agustin Parracho
Veruca Salt: Claire Hull
Mr. Salt: John Strealy
Violet: Penelope Romersberger
Mr. Beauregarde: David Hernandez
Gum Chopin Divas: Addison Hull, Khaleesi Denslow, Abigail Colbert, Rinoa Drake and Annabelle Beltrie
Mrs. Teavee: Lindsay Koller
Mike Teavee: Grant Wylie
Mrs. Green: Emma Matheis
Ensemble: Rylee Wade, Penelope Hull, Addison Hull, Sophie Hull, Jack Wade, Reid Wylie, Ava Del Valle, Khalessi Denslow, Rylee Miller, Abigail Beltrie, Anabelle Beltrie, Rowynn Neumann, Camdyn Sampson, Emma Matheis, Jameson Mullens, Joanna Mabbitt, Rinoa Drake, Sofia Francioni, Abigail Colbert, Brooklyn Simonson, Mia Gregware, Railee Cape, Madison Warner, Parker Henry, Samantha DeLeon and Maslin Brown.
Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.