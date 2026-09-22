From costumes to props and sets, director Shaelyn Crabtree has created a world of pure imagination at Cultural Park Theatre for 'Willy Wonka'

Hold your breath. Make a wish. Count to three. Come with me and you’ll be in a world of pure imagination. From costumes to props and sets, director Shaelyn Crabtree has created such a world at Cultural Park Theatre. Join Crabtree and five golden ticket winners as they tour Willy Wonka’s fabled chocolate factory.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Violet Beauregarde, The Queen of Pop (Penelope Romersberger) and her dad (David Hernandez) with the Gum Chompin' Divas and their golden ticket.

Final performances are Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.

For tickets, telephone 239-772-5862 or visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/roald-dahls-charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory/.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Gavin Wylie plays Charlie Bucket, seen here finding his golden ticket to tour Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

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The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory…but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels and the great glass elevator – under the watchful eyes of Wonka’s army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Tyler Connelly is Willy Wonka

The creative team

Shaelyn Crabtree directs and choreographs “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." She serves as the Marketing & Education Coordinator at Cultural Park Theatre and is also enrolled full time at Florida Gulf Coast University, where she is pursuing studies in business, theater and education. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” marks her 28th production as a director and her first production directing and choreographing.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Shaelyn Crabtree, seen here in 'Bye Bye Birdie'

Her stage credits include Cinderella’s stepsister, Lucinda, in Cultural Park Theatre Company’s production of “Into the Woods,” Helen in TheatreZone’s production of “Carrie the Musical,” a young Republicanette and member of the ensemble in TheatreZone’s 2023 collaboration with the FGCU TheatreLab for “Heathers the Musical,” Emma in “Anything Goes,” Belle in “Beauty and the Beast,” Evie in “Descendants,” Kim MacAfee in “Bye Bye Birdie,” Scuttle in “The Little Mermaid” and an ensemble member in “Les Miserables” for Melody Lane Performing Arts Center (2021).

Carrie Guffy served as vocal director for the production. A 26-year veteran in performing arts education, Guffy is a concert pianist, accomplished flutist, and trained opera singer. She has directed and music directed over 75 productions, ranging from professional stages to community theatre, and holds multiple degrees in music.

Max Rousseau served as technical director and Chris Murray was audio engineer. For “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Murray also worked with the build team to construct the set and is also running sound for the production. He has previously been seen on the Cultural Park Theatre stage in “Something Rotten” and “White Christmas.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Willy Wonka and the five golden ticket winners at the river of chocolate

The cast

Willy Wonka: Tyler Connelly

Charlie Bucket: Gavin Wylie

Grandpa Joe: Shaun Miller

Mrs. Bucket: Jay Button

Georgina: Rebecca Henry

Josephine: Whitney Henry

Grandpa George: Kevin Emling

Jerry: Joanna Mabbitt

Cherry: Ava Del Valle

Mrs. Gloop: Lindy Jackson

Augustus Gloop: Agustin Parracho

Veruca Salt: Claire Hull

Mr. Salt: John Strealy

Violet: Penelope Romersberger

Mr. Beauregarde: David Hernandez

Gum Chopin Divas: Addison Hull, Khaleesi Denslow, Abigail Colbert, Rinoa Drake and Annabelle Beltrie

Mrs. Teavee: Lindsay Koller

Mike Teavee: Grant Wylie

Mrs. Green: Emma Matheis

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Violet Beauregarde is ready to burst after chewing gum Willy told her not to chew.

Ensemble: Rylee Wade, Penelope Hull, Addison Hull, Sophie Hull, Jack Wade, Reid Wylie, Ava Del Valle, Khalessi Denslow, Rylee Miller, Abigail Beltrie, Anabelle Beltrie, Rowynn Neumann, Camdyn Sampson, Emma Matheis, Jameson Mullens, Joanna Mabbitt, Rinoa Drake, Sofia Francioni, Abigail Colbert, Brooklyn Simonson, Mia Gregware, Railee Cape, Madison Warner, Parker Henry, Samantha DeLeon and Maslin Brown.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Veruca Salt (Claire Hull) gets squirrely.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.