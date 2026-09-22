October exhibits at the Alliance for the Arts focus on rites of passage and the passage of time

Three new exhibitions open at the Alliance for the Arts in October.

The main gallery features a themed members show. The artworks in “Passage of Time” consider everything from shifting seasons and aging to physical journeys and symbolic crossings from where we have been to where we are going.

In the Foulds Gallery, artist Dahye Kim uses video, photography, light, sound and reflective screens to create an environment where past, present and future converge.

For her exhibition in the Member Gallery, Marian Fuller has employed reclaimed materials and found objects to uncover unexpected meaning in ordinary things.

These exhibitions are on view Oct. 2-31.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing, Alliance for the Arts 'Shape of Coming Through,' by Stacey Brown.

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“Passage of Time: A Themed Members Show” features abstract and representational paintings, collages, mixed-media and text-based works that capture moments of place, time and personal experience and blur the boundaries between reality and possibility. The works reveal passage as both a physical and deeply personal experience, inviting viewers to pause and reflect on the continual movement and transformation that shape our lives.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing, Alliance for the Arts For 'Time no Time,' Dahye Kim draws on photographs taken during Kim’s travels over the past six years across natural landscapes in the United States.

For “Time no Time,” Dahye Kim draws on photographs taken during Kim’s travels over the past six years across natural landscapes in the United States. Through a combination of subtle color shifts, horizon-like lines and changing light, Kim has blurred the boundaries between the physical and virtual, inviting viewers to experience time as something fluid and constantly unfolding.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing, Alliance for the Arts 'Dollars a Day,' by Marian Fuller

Marian Fuller’s selected works focus on the beauty hidden within everyday life. She uses handmade paper along with a multitude of discarded objects, such as shredded credit cards, that invite viewers to discover the subtle surprises woven throughout the collection, reflecting the joy and sense of adventure that define Fuller’s creative process – which is inspired by neighborhood walks, international travel and thrift store pilgrimages.

The exhibitions open with a 5-7 p.m. reception that the exhibiting artists will attend, with complimentary appetizers provided by Jayne and Brian Baker. The reception is free and open to the public.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Melissa DeHaven, Director of Marketing, Alliance for the Arts 'The Long Climb,' by Doug MacGregor, is part of 'Passage of Time: A Themed Members Show.'

About Alliance for the Arts

The Alliance for the Arts is celebrating 50 years as a nonprofit community visual and performing arts center located in the heart of Fort Myers. The Alliance campus and galleries are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Alliance’s 10-acre campus is at 10091 McGregor Boulevard, just south of Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

For more information, please call 239-939-2787or visit www.ArtInLee.org.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.