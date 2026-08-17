'Waiting for Godot,' 'Ladies Night' reading and Young Artists Program at Westcoast Black Theatre headline eight shows onstage this week

This week, “Waiting for Godot” opens, five shows continue their runs and there are two limited engagements at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / Laboratory Theater of Florida website 'Waiting for Godot' opens Aug. 21 at The Laboratory Theater of Florida.

“Waiting for Godot” [The Laboratory Theater of Florida]: On a barren road beside a single, withering tree, two men wait for a mysterious figure who never arrives. Vladimir and Estragon stand on a desolate country road, passing the time with philosophical arguments, comedic wordplay, and mundane distractions as they wait for the enigmatic Mr. Godot. “At times a hilarious slapstick comedy, other times a reminder that life doesn’t make sense and sometimes neither does art, ‘Waiting for Godot’ is a timeless classic about how to kill time without running out of it,” said Director Madelaine Weymouth. Half-price preview Aug. 20. Opens Aug. 21. Runs to Sept. 6. This week’s performances are Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/375339-waiting-for-godot-aug-20th-2026 or telephone 239-291-2905. For more, read/hear “Laboratory Theater of Florida opens season 18 with Samuel Beckett’s ‘Waiting for Godot.’”

Courtesy of Arts Center Theatre / Patricia Mills, Communications Manager, Arts Center Theatre Playwright Kristyn Estes

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

“Ladies Night” [Arts Center Theatre]: A group of women revive their old elementary school club as a monthly get-together, complete with themed evenings, costumes, drinks and plenty of gossip. As they navigate aging, marriage and changing priorities, they embrace the messy, funny and sometimes surprisingly emotional reality of lifelong friendship. This is local playwright Kristyn Estes’ new comedy and it is being presented as a staged reading that is part of Arts Center Theatre’s Readers Theatre program, which gives local audiences the opportunity to experience a new work before it reaches the stage as a full production. One performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23. Attendance is free although an RSVP is suggested as space is limited. For more, read/hear, “Arts Center Theatre performing free reading of Kristyn Estes’ new comedy, ‘Ladies Night.’”

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Sharon Kunkel, Communications Director, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Charlotte Corporan's 'BUT I CAN!' is a musical journey that celebrates the power of believing in yourself, even when no one else does.

“BUT I CAN!” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Young Artists Program]: Charlotte Corporan presents her first Young Artist Program. “BUT I CAN!” is a musical journey that celebrates the power of believing in yourself, even when no one else does. Blending live music, movement and personal storytelling, “BUT I CAN!” reflects on the determination and joy that comes from being stubborn with your dreams. Through songs, dance and reflection, Charlotte shares how childhood dreams became a reality and why the words "you can't" became the motivation behind everything she has accomplished. One performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the Donnelly Theatre. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/wbtt-young-artists-program-charlotte-corporan-presents-but-i-can/. For more, read/hear “Young Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe singer, dancer, storyteller refused to accept limitations.”

CLOSING

There are no shows closing this week.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Nigel Richards, Bryce Valle and Justin Reynolds perform during 'Legacy Motown & More'

CONTINUING

“Legacy Motown & More” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready for a high-energy celebration of nonstop music. From the smooth soul of Motown to the irresistible hooks of pop and R&B, this dynamic tribute spans the greatest classics from the 1960s through today. Relive beloved hits made famous by icons like The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Four Seasons and The Temptations. Featuring tight harmonies and charismatic showmanship, this energetic revue delivers constant hits and fresh takes on old favorites. Runs to Oct. 4. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/legacy-motown-and-more/sub-and-save-scab3.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre In 'MY WAY,' four performers celebrate the legendary songs of Frank Sinatra in a stylish, swinging evening of music.

“MY WAY: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” [Players Circle Theatre]: Take a stroll down memory lane as the theatre transforms into an intimate nightclub with a jazz trio and table seating, where four performers celebrate the legendary songs of Frank Sinatra in a stylish, swinging evening of music. Runs to Aug. 30. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/my-way/. Also read/hear “Players Circle Theatre’s ‘My Way’ cabaret will appeal to fans of Frank Sinatra and Bruno Mars.”

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre website Every scene in 'Out of Bounds' is inspired by audience suggestions, and the winning team is up to the spectators to decide.

“Out of Bounds” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: “Out of Bounds” is an audience-favorite competition in which two teams battle for laughs in a fast-paced series of games. Every scene is inspired by audience suggestions, and the winning team is up to the spectators to decide – and the method of voting is applause. Runs to Sept. 9. This week’s performance is Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Due to its popularity, Florida Studio Theatre has extended the closing date of 'Songbirds' a second time to Sept. 20.

“Songbirds of the Seventies” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Unmistakable and unforgettable, this cabaret shines a radiant spotlight on the powerhouse singer-songwriters of the ’60s and ’70s. Featuring era-defining hits from Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Carly Simon, Helen Reddy, Stevie Nicks, and Linda Ronstadt, this vibrant tribute captures the soul and strength of those who wrote their own rules – and changed everything in the process. Runs to Sept. 20. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/songbirds-of-the-seventies.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy website 'What Springs Forth is funny, fast-paced, and full of moments anyone who has ever taken a 'simple' trip with friends will recognize.

“What Springs Forth” [Theatre Conspiracy in the Off Broadway Palm]: Longtime friends head out for what they think will be a relaxing, high-end spa weekend. Instead, they find themselves in the middle of a wilderness survival retreat they definitely did not sign up for. What follows is a weekend that quickly spins out of control as plans fall apart, tempers flare, and long-held assumptions get put to the test. It is funny, fast-paced, and full of moments anyone who has ever taken a “simple” trip with friends will recognize. Stars Shelley Sanders, Lucy Sundby, Tiffany Campbell and Anne Reed. Opens Aug. 14 Runs to Aug. 30. This week’s performances are Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. [PREVIEW]; Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. [OPENING]; and Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://theatreconspiracyfl.com/.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.