Young Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe singer, dancer, storyteller refused to accept limitations

Never tell Charlotte Corporan she can’t do something.

When she was growing up, her teachers and mentors told her she had to choose between dance and music. Corporan will headline Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s 14th annual Young Artist Program Aug. 22 with her original showcase, “BUT I CAN.” Combining songs, dance and storytelling, Corporan will share how the words "you can't" became her motivation.

Corporan will be accompanied by a live band, a full dance corps and young artists Astrid McIntyre and Maicy Powell providing backing vocals — as well as Sarasota-based guest rappers Bilooshy Nelson and Sidney.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Sharon Kunkel, Wordslinger Marketing & PR, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Corporan participated in WBTT’s Stage of Discovery youth musical theatre program and also played auxiliary keys for its production of 'A Motown Christmas' in 2024.

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Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe created its Young Artist Program to support, develop and showcase the talents of young, aspiring artists of color.

On Aug. 22, it will spotlight Charlotte Corporan, who has been a regular at the Troupe’s summer programs for several years.

As a child, Corporan dreamed without limits. She imagined herself dancing on stages, performing in music videos, playing in jazz clubs and creating a life where music and dance existed side by side. To her, the two art forms were never separate but rather different ways of telling the same story.

However, as her passion and commitment grew, others – including teachers and mentors whose opinions she respected – expressed their doubts, believing Corporan should choose between the artistic disciplines in order to succeed.

Rather than being dissuaded, Corporan’s determination only grew.

“BUT I CAN!” is Corporan’s response.

Blending live music, movement and personal storytelling, “BUT I CAN!” reflects the determination and joy that grew out of Corporan's resolve to stubbornly follow her dreams.

For several summers, Corporan participated in WBTT’s Stage of Discovery youth musical theatre program. She also played auxiliary keys for WBTT’s MainStage production of “A Motown Christmas” in 2024.

Corporan earned her bachelor of music from Rollins College in 2023. She plays piano and saxophone, served as a keyboard music mentor while at Rollins, and – for several years since 2020 – has served as an assistant dance instructor during WBTT’s Stage of Discovery musical theatre camp.

WBTT’s Young Artist Program offers company members the opportunity to showcase their talents with self-produced shows. All proceeds from the show are given to the presenting artist to be used to further their artistic and professional development.

“It has been a pleasure and an honor to work with Charlotte over the years, as she has grown from a summer camp participant to a teacher, mentor and performer in her own right,” said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, who assists the performers in developing and directing their presentations. “My main purpose, my calling, in founding WBTT was to mentor and help develop the creative talents of aspiring performers like Charlotte, who has distinguished herself through raw talent, hard work, and true dedication to her chosen disciplines.”

Young Artist Program showcases take place in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota) at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $29/general admission; sponsor tickets, which include reserved preferred seating and playbill recognition, are $100 (prices include ticket fees). Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call the box office (941-366-1505) for tickets.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Sarasota campus includes administrative offices (right) and the Donnelly Theatre (left).

About Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is to produce professional theatre that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists, and builds confidence in youth of color. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org for more information.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.