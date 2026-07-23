Florida's immigration deportation orders surge in June

TALLAHASSEE – Since March, deportations ordered by immigration judges in Florida have increased 18 percent, according to recently released data.

In June, judges issued 5,415 removal orders, a 17.6 percent increase compared to March’s 4,605 removal orders, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), a nonprofit that tracks immigration data.

Florida follows a national trend of an increase in deportation orders, which hit an all-time high of 79,000 in June, the most orders issued in a month so far in President Donald Trump’s second term.

Even though Florida remains one of the top states for overall deportations, it lagged behind an average national surge of 30 percent, as other states saw steeper climbs in the number of people ordered to be deported to their country of origin between the months of March to June.

For example, Illinois saw a 120 percent increase in removal orders, from 3,228 to 7,087 over the four-month period.

In June, removal orders were the most likely outcome in immigration court proceedings across the country, with 78 percent of the court cases resulting in deportation orders. Out of the 99,441 cases heard, 1,883 immigrants were allowed to remain in the country.

Nationally, Haitians saw one of the largest jumps in removal orders with a 96 percent increase over four months, according to the TRAC data. In late June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration could end Temporary Protected Status for Haitian and Syrian immigrants.

And while Mexico is the destination country for the largest share of removal orders in the U.S., with 121,001 since last October (the beginning of the federal fiscal year), in Florida the most removal orders were issued to those originally from Guatemala.

Out of the state’s approximately 35,300 removal orders issued since last October, 5,027 Guatemalans were ordered to be sent back to their country of origin. Venezuela ranked second, with 4,783; Honduras ranked third, with 4,220; and Cuba ranked fourth, with 4,007 removal orders.

There were 948 people were granted relief in that time frame.

With 3,934 detainees, Florida ranks fifth among states. About a quarter of immigrants detained in Florida are housed in a state-run immigration detention facility in Baker County dubbed Deportation Depot. Alligator Alcatraz, a billion-dollar tent facility located in the Everglades that was in operation for nearly a year, closed earlier this month.

Miami-Dade County still leads with the most pending immigration court deportation cases out of any court in the country, with 137,373.