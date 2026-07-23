Stephanie Hodgdon to rock the Music & Arts Community Center Saturday

Stephanie Hodgdon is renowned for her powerful vocals, multi-octave range and commanding stage presence. Her show, “She Will Rock You,” includes a mix of ‘50s-to-‘70s rock mainstays, ’80s hair-band hits, and modern-day favorites.

“It's a really high energy rock and roll concert,” said Gulf Coast Symphony Music Director Andrew Kurtz. “She's coming in with a five-piece band, and we're just thrilled that we'll be able to bring her into our space.”

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website Stephanie Hodgdon is renowned for her powerful vocals, multi-octave range and commanding stage presence.

She will perform songs by female rock royalty from the ‘50s forward such as Pat Benatar, Blondie and Stevie Nicks. Highlights will include “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Black Velvet,” “Somebody to Love,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Barracuda,” and of course… “We Will Rock You!”

The concert takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, in the Music and Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website Stephanie Hodgdon will perform songs by female rock royalty from the ‘50s forward such as Pat Benatar, Blondie and Stevie Nicks.

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Hodgdon is based in New Orleans. She has more than a decade of performance experience. In addition to live performances at varied venues, she has also performed for Princess Cruises, where she showcased her versatility across different musical styles and genres.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website Hodgdon has also appeared in film, including 'Why Women Kill' (2019), 'The Big Bad' (2011) and 'The Alley' (2016).

Beyond music, Hodgdon’s film credits include “Why Women Kill” (2019), “The Big Bad” (2011) and “The Alley” (2016).

The Music and Arts Community Center is located 13411 Shire Lane, Fort Myers.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.