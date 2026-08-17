Heat advisory issued as most of the state gets baked; dangerous conditions expected

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 am today to 7 pm for the entire state of Florida.

Dangerous heat is expected this afternoon, with heat index values up to 110 degrees. Actual air temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel significantly hotter.

If you plan to be outdoors it is important to drink at least 16 to32 ounces of water, if you have AC use it – fans may not be adequate, reduce outdoor physical activities and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Also cautioned

Inland portions of South Florida face elevated fire risk conditions Monday and Tuesday this week.

High pressure and mostly sunny skies will lead to hot conditions continuing through the first half of the week, with heat index values climbing above 108 across all of west central and Southwest Florida today.

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