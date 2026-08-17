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Three new exhibitions opening at FGCU; the fourth, 'The History of the United States,' opens Aug. 27 in the Wasmer Art Gallery

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published August 17, 2026 at 10:41 AM EDT
FGCU image for 'History of the United States' exhibition.
Courtesy of Florida Gulf Coast University
/
FGCU website
'The History of the United States, Vol. I & II, 1774 – 1844' opens Aug. 27 in the Wasmer Art Gallery.

Three new exhibitions open at Florida Gulf Coast University today (Aug. 17):

  • “Herb Jackson: Electric Sheep” in Gallery 101 of the Arts Complex through Sept. 17;
  • “Between Creation & Concrete,” a collaborative bird-safe window installation by Breah Fyffe and Marcela Pulgarin on Arts Complex’s front windows through July, 2027; and
  • “Peter Massing and Selections from the Permanent Collection” on the third floor of the Wilson G. Bradshaw Library (behind the University Archives & Special Collections) through Dec. 4.

A fourth show, “The History of the United States, Vol. I & II, 1774 – 1844,” opens Aug. 27 in the Wasmer Art Gallery with a roundtable discussion.

"The History" consists of two portfolios of prints created in 2010 and 2011 by contemporary artists from around the United States. Each artist was randomly assigned a year and asked to depict an event or idea that resonated with them. They were free to use any style and printmaking process of their choosing. Some artists selected well-known events while others chose more obscure events or conceptual ideas. The result is a diverse walk through American history from a multitude of perspectives.

This will be the first time these prints are on view at FGCU. They will be on view through Sept. 24.

For more information, visit fgcu.edu/artgalleries or telephone 239-590-7199.

For full disclosure, FGCU holds the broadcast license for WGCU. WGCU is a member-supported service of FGCU.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
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Arts & Culture WGCU NewsWasmer Art GalleryFGCU Library
Tom Hall
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