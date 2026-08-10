Players Circle Theatre's 'My Way' cabaret will appeal to fans of Frank Sinatra and Bruno Mars

Ted Wioncek is an unabashed Frank Sinatra fan. The associate artistic director of Players Circle Theatre is not the only one. So is Bruno Mars.

Not only did Sinatra inspire Mars to become a vocalist, but also Mars’ current bolero-driven hit, “Risk It All” - currently No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 Chart – draws comparisons to Sinatra’s “My Way.”

So, if you too can’t get enough of “Old Blue Eyes,” then plan on seeing “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” at Players Circle Theatre.

“This isn’t about impersonating Frank Sinatra,” says Wioncek. “It’s about celebrating one of the greatest collections of songs ever assembled — standards that have become part of America’s musical DNA.”

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre press release 'MY WAY' lounge singers Kimberly Suskind, Ruthgena Faraco and AJ Mendini.

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Rather than telling Sinatra’s life story, “MY WAY” celebrates the music that made “The Chairman of the Board” one of America’s greatest entertainers. Created by David Grapes and Todd Olson, with arrangements by Vince di Mura, the revue pays tribute to the legendary performer affectionately known as “The Voice.” The production combines dazzling vocals, heartfelt storytelling, outstanding musicianship, and timeless songs into an evening designed to delight devoted Sinatra fans and newcomers alike.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre press release Ted Wioncek III is not only a 'MY WAY' performer, he is also Players Circle Theatre's associate artistic director.

Players Circle Theatre previously produced “MY WAY” in 2024. The audience reception and critical acclaim were so positive, that it is bringing the show back for a limited engagement during the final two weeks of August.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre press release In addition to performing in numerous Players Circle productions, Kimberly Suskind is also the company's director of education.

For this special production, Players Circle once again transforms its intimate theater into The Circle Lounge, a lavish vintage nightclub featuring cabaret-style seating, cocktail service, innovative multimedia, immersive staging, and a live jazz trio. The result is far more than a concert. It is a fully immersive evening that transports audiences to the glamour and sophistication of the golden age of American nightlife.

BroadwayWorld called the 2024 production “perfection,” saying audiences would “swear you have time warped into the 1950s.” BroadwayWorld also praised the production’s authentic nightclub atmosphere and declared that the cast of four did a “remarkable job” bringing Sinatra’s legendary songbook to life.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre press release AJ Mendini returns to perform for Players Circle Theatre in 'MY WAY: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra.'

That celebrated all-star cast — AJ Mendini, Ruthgena Faraco, Kimberly Suskind, and Ted Wioncek III — has been reunited for this encore performance.

Backed by a sensational live onstage jazz trio, the performers guide audiences through the pivotal moments of Frank Sinatra’s extraordinary five-decade career with more than 50 unforgettable classics, including “All of Me,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “High Hopes,” “My Funny Valentine,” “Let’s Face the Music and Dance,” “Chicago,” “Summer Wind,” “The Lady Is a Tramp,” “Witchcraft,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “The Best Is Yet to Come,” “Theme from New York, New York,” “My Way,” and many more.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre press release Ruthgena Faraco returns to perform for Players Circle Theatre in 'MY WAY: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra.'

“Combined with the intimacy of The Circle Lounge, audiences don’t simply watch the show. They become part of the experience,” added Wioncek, who directed the show, with choreography by Kimberly Suskind and music direction by Drew Scott.

Performances run Aug. 14–30 at Players Circle Theater, 13211 McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers. For tickets and performance information, visit PlayersCircleTheater.com or call the box office at 239-800-3292.

Go here to listen to John Davis’ interview of Ted Wioncek, III, Kimberly Suskind and A.J. Mendini on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition [run time 23:47].

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre website Drew Scott on piano, Tim Torres on bass and Josue Gallardo on drums are the 'MY WAY' jazz trio.

A note about ‘Risk It All’

“Risk It All” is a release from Mars’ fourth studio album, “The Romantic,” which came out Feb. 27.

It marked Mars’ first solo album in a decade.

The lead single hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January.

In addition to topping the Global chart, “Risk It All” reached No. 4 on the Hot 100, making it Mars’ 22nd top-10 hit.

The song also topped the Streaming Songs chart, his fifth No. 1 on that metric.

The Sinatra influence can be found more in the song’s self-confident swagger than its Latino beat, which incorporates Mexican bolero (which is a romantic ballad that originated in Cuba), L.A.-style mariachi, R&B and jazz.

Mars incorporates numerous visual nods to Mexican culture in his video for the song, including a mariachi band and a Virgin de Guadalupe gold chain. The storyline is built around a wedding so that, no doubt, the song will be played during wedding receptions forever.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.