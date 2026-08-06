Players Circle Theater revives “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra

We dive back into the robust summer performance season at Players Circle Theater to explore the final two productions of the season.

This week marks the final performances of their youth theater production of Stephen Sondheim’s multi-award winning and beloved musical “Into the Woods.”

And right on the heels of “Into the Woods,” the theater space will be transforming from that magical, mystical realm into an intimate classy nightclub for a production of “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra.”

The show celebrates the life, music, and style of “Old Blue Eyes” and includes more than 50 classic tunes from the Great American Songbook.

The cast of four actor/vocalists in “My Way” are joined on stage by a piano, bass, and drums jazz trio who keep the music going throughout the entire show.

We’ll explore both productions in a conversation with “My Way” cast member Players Circle Theater Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek.

We’ll also talk with the company’s Director of Education, director of “Into the Woods” and “My Way” cast member Kimberly Suskind, and “Into the Woods” assistant director, company Director of Outreach and “My Way” cast member AJ Mendini.

If You Go:

Players Circle Theater’s production of “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra”

13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Performances run Aug. 14 – 30, 2026

Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Matinee performances start at 3 p.m.

Final four performances of “Into the Woods” run through Aug. 9, 2026

