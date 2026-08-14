Arts Center Theatre performing free reading of Kristyn Estes' new comedy, 'Ladies Night'

Kristyn Estes’ previous play, “The Swingset,” premiered at Arts Center Theatre, Marco Island, in 2024 and went on to a successful run in Chicago and several other cities.

“Given that [experience], I honestly can't think of a better place to give ‘Ladies Night’ its start,” Estes said.

In “Ladies Night,” a group of women revive their old elementary school club as a monthly get-together, complete with themed evenings, costumes, drinks and plenty of gossip. As they navigate aging, marriage and changing priorities, they embrace the messy, funny and sometimes surprisingly emotional reality of lifelong friendship.

The play will premiere as part of Arts Center Theatre’s Readers Theatre program, which gives local audiences the opportunity to experience a new work before it reaches the stage as a full production.

The reading is at 3 p.m on Sunday, August 23. The reading is free, but as space is limited, an RSVP is recommended to reserve a seat.

Courtesy of Arts Center Theatre / Patricia Mills, Communications Manager, Arts Center Theatre Arts Center Theatre is located in Marco Town Center on Marco Island.

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What makes “Ladies Night” especially appealing, Estes believes, is how easily audiences can see themselves—or someone they know—in the characters.

“One of the things I love best about ‘Ladies Night’ is its humor and its relatability,” Estes said. “Both men and women will recognize themselves in this comedy and, hopefully, find plenty to laugh about.”

Think Neil Simon meets “Bridesmaids” — fast-paced, heartfelt and unapologetically joyous.

Readers Theatre offers audiences a unique way to experience a play. Rather than a fully staged production, professional and community actors bring the script to life through a rehearsed reading, allowing the audience to focus on the characters, dialogue and story while getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a new work as it develops.

Whether you come with your best friend, your spouse, your sister—or simply come ready to laugh — “Ladies Night” offers a reminder that friendships may change over the years, but the stories, memories and laughter we share have a way of bringing us back together.

Arts Center Theatre is located in Marco Town Center (look for the red door to the right of Marco Brewery) at 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island, FL 34145.

For more information and to reserve your seat, click here or contact the Arts Center Theatre Box Office at 239-784-1186.

Also, hear/read “Kristyn Estes’ ‘Swingset’ exposes Marco Island’s ‘dirty little secret’” and “’Swingset’ returns to Art Center Theatre before traveling to Fort Myers Theatre” on WGCU.

Courtesy of Arts Center Theatre / Patricia Mills, Communications Manager, Arts Center Theatre Kristyn Estes’ previous play, “The Swingset,” premiered at Arts Center Theatre in 2024 and went on to a successful run in Chicago and several other cities.

About Marco Island Center for the Arts

Marco Island Center for the Arts brings a wide variety of arts to its community through art exhibitions, engaging educational programs for adults and children and a diverse assortment of events. The Arts Center Theatre offers both produced and presented theater productions as well as other live entertainment. The Art Center and its theater serve as professional and financial drivers for visual and performing artists and educators through exhibition, performance and teaching opportunities while being a catalyst that fuels economic development, an understanding of cultural diversity and community cohesion.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.