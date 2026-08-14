Sarasota seeking artists for $100,000 commission for its One Stop Shop building

A major new public art project is getting underway in Sarasota. The city is inviting artists to apply for a $100,000 public art commission for its One Stop Shop building.

This facility sees steady foot traffic from residents, contractors and other visitors. Already a visible part of Sarasota’s cultural environment, the building’s exterior walls, recessed façades and pedestrian walkways offer strong opportunities for artwork that engages people moving through the site in the form of murals, reliefs, mosaics, panel-based systems and other durable exterior media.

Courtesy of City of Sarasota Public Art Program / City of Sarasota Public Art Program press release The One Stop Shop is at 1575 Second Street in downtown Sarasota.

The application deadline is Aug. 31.

Public art projects commissioned through the City of Sarasota Public Art Program are supported through developer contributions to the Public Art Fund. These contributions provide an assured source of funding that is utilized for the creation and maintenance of public art throughout the city.

Courtesy of City of Sarasota Public Art Program / City of Sarasota Public Art Program press release The One Stop Shop's exterior walls, recessed façades and pedestrian walkways offer strong opportunities for artwork.

MORE INFORMATION:

The One Stop Shop is at 1575 Second St. in downtown Sarasota, next to the Jack West-designed City Hall campus, which features a collection of existing public artworks.

This opportunity has been framed as a Request for Qualifications (RFQ). Applicants should therefore submit a portfolio demonstrating experience with projects of comparable scale, along with an initial concept direction that shows how their work could be suited to the site.

Full design development will take place after artist selection, in collaboration with city staff and the Public Art Committee.

Courtesy of City of Sarasota Public Art Program / City of Sarasota Public Art Program press release One Stop Shop's west-facing facade presents large 'canvas' for a public artwork.

Project details

Key details include:



Budget: Up to $100,000, inclusive of design development, engineering, fabrication, installation, travel, insurance, and all related expenses.

Media: Sculptural and architectural elements, murals, relief, mosaic, panel‑based systems, glazing, and other durable exterior media.

Concept approach: Artists should demonstrate how their initial concept direction relates to the site, responds to Sarasota’s cultural or architectural context, or presents another compelling interpretation appropriate for an exterior municipal setting.

Eligibility: Open to all professional artists and artist teams, with encouragement for those on the city’s artist roster to apply.

Courtesy of City of Sarasota Public Art Program / City of Sarasota Public Art Program press release The One Stop Shop is next to the Jack West-designed City Hall campus, which features a collection of existing public artworks.

Full application requirements and building specifications are available on CODAworx.

Any installation requiring permitting or engineering will require the artist to obtain permits and provide stamped engineer drawings, and these costs must be included in the project budget.

Courtesy of City of Sarasota Public Art Program / City of Sarasota Public Art Program press release One Stop Shop pedestrian facade and overhang offer strong opportunities for artwork in the form of a mural, relief, mosaic or other durable exterior media.

Selection process

The selection process includes stakeholder review, shortlisting, a public input period, and finalist presentations to the Public Art Committee.

The call is open now through Aug. 31, followed by review, public input, and finalist presentations, with artist selection scheduled for the Public Art Committee meeting on Nov. 4.

Courtesy of City of Sarasota Public Art Program. / City of Sarasota Public Art Program press release. Aerial view of Sarasota's One Stop Shop.

Full project details, FAQ, and submission instructions are available at: https://www.sarasotafl.gov/OSS-Call-for-Artists

For questions or to schedule a site visit, email PublicArt@SarasotaFL.gov.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.