'Swingset' returns to Arts Center Theatre before traveling to Fort Myers Theatre

For most, the creak of a swingset transports us back in time to our childhood. For under-caffeinated Marco playwright Kristyn Estes, it conjures a different vibe.

“There is a local hang-out called Wake Up Marco. It’s just a coffee shop where a bunch of locals go, and we talk about everything under the sun,” said Estes. “One day somebody happened to mention a story that had something to do with The Villages that was a little bit titillating.”

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Marco Island playwright Kristyn Estes got the idea for her comedy over a cup of coffee at a local coffeehouse.

Could they? Should they? Would they ever dare become swingers themselves? That’s the dilemma facing Estes’ characters, Jake and Abby, in her disarming comedy, “Swingset.”

Producing Artistic Director Hyla Crane brings the play back to Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island for encore performances Aug. 28 and 29.

“For all the chatter, it is a play that is charming, that is funny, that was extremely well acted,” said Crane. “Kristyn did not just write it, she directed and starred in it. She’s a fabulous actress and people were entertained. There were parts that were very funny and … moved people in many respects. So while the marketing made it seem like it was going to be racy, at the end of the day, it was just a wonderful show.”

Estes takes “Swingset” on the road to the Fort Myers Theatre on September dates yet to be announced.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Arts Center Theatre in Marco Town Center will stage 'Swingset' on August 28 and 29.

“The Swingset” is a lighthearted adult comedy that chronicles Jake and Abby’s move to their tropical dream home. However, Jake fears the dream has become a nightmare when it appears that Abby has much wilder ideas about their next chapter.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Kristyn Estes and Fred Buchalter star as Abby and Jake in 'Swingset.'

Kristyn Estes is an accomplished writer whose children’s book, “Manuela’s Gift” is a Parents Choice Medalist, and one of the American Library Association’s Notable Books for Children.

Estes has vast experience as an actor, director and writer in regional and community theater and has also written and hosted the award-winning PBS program, “Friends & Neighbors” airing in the Chicago metropolitan area.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Kristyn Estes and Fred Buchalter star as Abby and Jake in 'Swingset.'

