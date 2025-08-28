Thirteenth panther death reported for 2025, vehicle collision suspected

Braun, Michael

The remains of a 2-year-old, female Florida panther were found August 28 on Keri Road, 2.5 miles west of Twin Mills Grade in Hendry County.

The suspected cause for the 13th panther death in 2025 was vehicle collision.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. Twelve of the 13 panther deaths this year were by vehicle.

The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross.

These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

