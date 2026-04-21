Gulfshore Playhouse's production of 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' headlines 21 shows onstage this week at SWFL theaters

This week, two shows open, six close, 12 continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse This soaring musical features two decades of King’s hit melodies such as '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,' 'I Feel the Earth Move,' 'One Fine Day,' and more.

“Beautiful the Carole King Musical” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: At 18, she wrote chart-topping songs for the biggest names in music like Aretha Franklin and The Drifters, and just over a decade later, she was the voice of a generation. This soaring musical features two decades of King’s hit melodies, such as “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” and more. This smash Broadway hit weaves a nostalgic, feel-good tapestry celebrating resilience, self-discovery, and the authentic spirit of a legend. Stars Julia Bain. Opens April 30 following previews April 26, 28 and 29. Runs to May 31. This week’s preview is Sunday, April 26, but all April performance dates are already sold out. For tickets later in the run, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7760/34401 or telephone 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Jane Austen’s 'Emma' gets a witty, high-energy makeover in this screwball comedy.

“Emma” [Venice Theatre]: Jane Austen’s “Emma” gets a witty, high-energy makeover in this screwball comedy. Confident matchmaker Emma meddles in love lives—until she discovers her own heart may be the one most in need of guidance. Opens April 24. Runs to May 10. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/emma/ or telephone 931-488-1115.

LIMITED ENGAGMENT

“Shitzprobe” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Back from headlining the 2025 Sarasota Improv Festival, the cast of "Shitzprobe" skips rehearsal, throws away the script and makes up a musical on the spot. Every song, lyric, line of dialogue and dance move is totally improvised, accompanied by a live band who are also making up everything as they go. Each performance of "Shitzprobe" is the premiere of a never-before-seen musical, and you help create it — each show is based on an audience member’s suggestion of a title of a musical that doesn’t yet exist. Past audiences have helped to create shows like “Cindy Goes to a Yard Sale,” “Can She Even Walk in Heels?” and “Not My First Rodeo.” Two performances: April 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/szprobe or telephone 941-366-9000.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'A Night with Janis Joplin' closes April 26 at Florida Studio Theatre.

“A Night with Janis Joplin” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Keating Theatre]: “A Night with Janis Joplin” unleashes one of the world’s most fiery voices in a high-voltage celebration. Joined by the unmistakable artists who inspired her – icons like Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James – Janis ignites the stage with explosive energy. Featuring hits like “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” this Tony-nominated experience celebrates the original wild child that shaped a generation. Stars Francesca Ferrari (“A Night with Janis Joplin” National Tour, North Carolina Theater and Ivoryton Playhouse). Also, hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll with Tony-nominated ‘Night with Janis Joplin.’” Closes April 26. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets to performances later in the run telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-stage-iii-series/a-night-with-janis-joplin.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'A Piece of My Heart' closes at The Naples Players April 26.

“A Piece of My Heart” [The Naples Players]: “A Piece of My Heart” brings to life the unforgettable stories of the nurses who served during the Vietnam War, highlighting their courage, sacrifice, and unyielding strength. With raw emotion and compelling authenticity, this powerful play honors the women’s legacies while shedding light on the struggles they faced. Closes April 26. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets, visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/a-piece-of-my-heart/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Ken Ludwig's 'Dear Jack, Dear Louise' closes at Gulfshore Playhouse April 26.

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Two strangers, a military doctor and an aspiring actress, meet by letter during World War II. They hope to be together someday, but the war rages on and keeps them apart for years. Can a relationship built on letters alone survive the forces trying to wrench them apart? Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig’s play about his parents’ courtship is a joyous, comedic, and heartwarming love story for the ages. Stars Pete Winfrey as Jack and Oriana Lada as Louise. Closes April 26. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7761/34001.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Justin Larsche in the role of Marc Antony delivers iconic 'Friends, Romans, Countrymen' speech over body of Julius Caesar, played by Shelley Sanders.

“Julius Caesar” [The Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Political ambition, loyalty, and betrayal collide in this gripping tale of power and consequence. As Rome stands on the brink of chaos, a group of senators, led by the conflicted Brutus, plots to overthrow the rising dictator. But in the wake of their fateful decision, they soon realize that seizing power is far easier than holding onto it. Packed with thrilling drama, stirring speeches, and one of Shakespeare’s most famous betrayals, this classic asks: How far would you go for the good of your country? Also hear/read, “Lab Theater’s ‘Julius Caesar’ will be groundbreaking in cast and setting.” Closes April 26. This week’s performances are Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/316505-julius-caesar-mar-29th-2026 or telephone 239-291-2905. For more, read “Lab Theater modernizes ‘Julius Caesar’ to appeal to a broader and younger audience.”

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Theatre / Arts Bonita Theatre 'Titanic the Musical' closes at Arts Bonita Theatre April 26.

“Titanic the Musical” [Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts]: For “Titanic the Musical,” Arts Bonita Director Kody C. Jones has assembled a cast of 55 youth and adult actors. This is not an adaptation of the Leonardo DiCaprio-Kate Winslet tragic romance. The characters in this show are based on real passengers from the voyage. The musical examines the rigid social structure in the U.K. and U.S. in 1912 and the disparate treatment of passengers based on class. Winner of five Tony Awards, “Titanic the Musical” tells a grand story about people's bravery, cowardice and the indomitable human spirit. Closes April 26. This week’s performances are Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-495-899 or visit https://artsbonita.org/single-event/titanic-the-musical-arts-bonita-actors-theatre/. Read/hear on WGCU, “With a cast of 55, ‘Titanic the Musical’ will be Arts Bonita’s most ambitious theatrical production yet.”

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'You've Got Hate Mail' at Arts Center Theatre closes April 26.

“You’ve Got Hate Mail” [Arts Center Theatre]: A hilarious broadband comedy of errors, “You’ve Got Hate Mail” takes a hysterical look at the world of online hookups and breakups. In “You’ve Got Hate Mail,” love ‘bytes’ all when an extramarital affair goes horribly wrong, thanks to a juicy e-mail sent to the wrong mailbox. The story is told entirely in emails from laptop computers, although the play still manages to have an unforgettable chase scene fueled by cell phones and PDAs. Runs to April 26. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/youve-got-hate-mail/ or telephone 239-784-1186.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Broadway Palm's 'All Shook Up' is 'Footloose,' 'Grease,' 'Bye Bye Birdie' and 'Happy Days' all rolled into one zany story.

“All Shook Up” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: It’s “Footloose,” “Grease” and “Happy Days” all rolled into one zany story. This hip-swiveling musical is inspired by the songs of Elvis Presley and features over 24 Elvis hits. The story takes place in 1955, in a square little town in the middle of a square little state. A young mechanic named Natalie dreams of escaping her quiet Midwestern life. When a tall, handsome motorcycling stranger with blue-suede shoes and a guitar strapped to his back rides into town in search of a mechanic, Natalie’s whole life changes. Runs to May 16. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 23 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/all-shook-up/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre It's five generations and 107 years in 90 minutes, with a birthday cake baked onstage each performance.

“Birthday Candles” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Gompertz Theatre]: Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it’s her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 107th. Five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century. Also hear/read, “’Birthday Candles’ makes southeastern premiere at Florida Studio Theatre in April.’” Runs through May 30. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 21 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 24 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/birthday-candles or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre This beloved classic has delighted audiences across the globe for over six decades.

“Fiddler on the Roof” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: This beloved classic has delighted audiences across the globe for over six decades. Tevye, the village milkman, is trying to provide his wife and their five daughters with a life filled with prosperity, faith, and tradition. But more than one revolution is on the horizon and everything they have come to cherish hangs in the balance. One of the most beloved musicals of all time makes its long-awaited debut on the Asolo Rep stage. Runs to May 24. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or visit https://asolorep.org/show/fiddler-on-the-roof/.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre Eight lucky patrons will enjoy a three-course dinner each show as Giulia wins the audience's hearts.

“I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti” [Players Circle Theatre]: This tasty comedy invites you into Giulia’s kitchen as she recounts a string of botched romances and failed love affairs while preparing a home-cooked meal. Eight lucky patrons will enjoy a three-course dinner,* as Giulia wins the audiences’ hearts. For more, listen to John Davis’ interview on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition on WGCU. Runs to May 3. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/i-loved-i-lost-i-made-spaghetti/.

“Lies, Spells and Old Wives Tales” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: This new musical comedy from Nate and Michael Jacobs celebrates the spirit, identity, and cultural essence of a people. The show spotlights the sayings, beliefs, values, fables, stories, and traditions that are passed down from generation to generation and become the fiber and foundation that establishes the conventions and traditions of a people. Runs to May 17. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/lies-spells-and-old-wives-tales/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This darkly comedic, edge-of-your-seat drama is an adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller.

“Misery” [Off Broadway Palm]: In this darkly comedic, edge-of-your-seat adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller, author Paul Sheldon thinks he’s lucky to be rescued after a car crash—until he meets his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes. What starts as care, quickly turns into captivity as Annie demands a new ending to his latest novel… or else. Runs to May 23. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 23 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 1 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/misery/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre This week's performances of Florida Studio Theatre's 'One Hit Wonders' are already sold out.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are sold out except Saturday, April 25 at 6 p.m. For tickets to this show and those later in the run, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3 telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Rent School Edition' is a modern rock musical that tells the unforgettable story of a group of friends navigating love, loss, and survival in the face of adversity.

“Rent School Edition” [TNP Academy at The Naples Players]: “Rent School Edition” is a modern rock musical that tells the unforgettable story of a group of friends navigating love, loss, and survival in the face of adversity. Set in New York City’s East Village during the height of the AIDS epidemic, this powerful show follows Mark, Roger, Mimi, Collins, Maureen, Joanne, Angel, and Benny as they struggle to create meaningful lives and relationships amid financial hardship and personal challenges. Featuring the iconic songs “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Boheme,” and “Take Me or Leave Me,” “Rent” explores themes of friendship, identity, and the desire to live life to the fullest. With raw emotion and unforgettable music, this production reminds us to cherish each moment and live without regret. Runs to April 28. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets to the April 27 and 28 performances, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/tnp-academy-rent/.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'Swingtime Canteen' is a joyful 1944-set musical comedy following Hollywood star Marian Ames and her all-girl troupe touring London to entertain troops.

“Swingtime Canteen” [Charlotte Players]: Swingtime Canteen is a joyful 1944-set musical comedy following Hollywood star Marian Ames and her all-girl troupe touring London to entertain troops. The cast must prove themselves worthy when they take over the show from a troupe stranded in Malta, performing over 30 classics, including "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" and "Sentimental Journey". Filled with 1940s hits, comedic moments, and backstage drama, the show follows the group as members perform a high-energy USO-style show amidst the dangers of the Blitz. Runs to May 3. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-255-1022 or visit https://charlotteplayers.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200491753.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre With less than two hours until her wedding, a bride of a certain age begins to question the meaning of love, life, and the ritual of marriage.

“The Bride, or Does This Dress Make Me Look Married?" [Florida Repertory Theatre in the ArtStage Studio Theatre]: A one-woman-tour-de-force starring Denise Fennell, the scrappy Sister from last summer’s “Late Nite Catechism.” With less than two hours until her wedding, a bride of a certain age begins to question the meaning of love, life, and the ritual of marriage. Drawing inspiration from her own life and the advice of the audience, “The Bride” leads to the decision of a lifetime: Will she, or won’t she? Runs to May 10. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 21 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 23 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m.; Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232074.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre A cast of young adult actors perform plays written by elementary school students.

“The Pirate Ship and the Sea Monster" and other winning plays [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail on a journey of imagination in this cherished annual production featuring winning plays written by elementary students from around the world. From a pirate ship facing off with a sea monster to a forest full of unlikely heroes, these short plays are brought to life by professional actors, celebrating the boundless creativity of children for over 30 years. Also read/hear, “Florida Studio Theatre confers medals of valor on 11 elementary school playwrights.” Runs to May 2. This week’s performance is Saturday, April 25 at 10 a.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/the-pirate-ship-and-the-sea-monster-and-other-winning-plays or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, 'Three Pianos' honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 27. This week’s performances are Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2. Also, “Florida Studio Theatre extends ‘Three Pianos.’”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.