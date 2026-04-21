Fort Myers Film Festival announces opening night films

The 16th Annual Fort Myers Film Festival will screen Ted Dintersmith’s documentary “Multiple Choice” and Jordan Axelrod’s “Szypliski” on opening night.

“Multiple Choice” challenges America’s long-standing “college-for-all” mindset. By immersing students in real-world pathways while maintaining academic rigor, “Multiple Choice” offers a bold, hopeful vision for the future of education—one centered on purpose, skills, and opportunity in a rapidly changing world.

“Szypliszki” follows a middle-age romantic on his way to meet his dream partner abroad. His overnight stay with family in Queens reveals deeper truths about love, identity, and illusion.

Opening night at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center is Wednesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. The festival runs through May 24.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Opening night at the Fort Myers Film Festival includes walking the red carpet and photo ops alongside the Caloosahatchee Manuscripts light sculpture.

MORE INFORMATION:

More about “Multiple Choice”

Courtesy of Fort Myers Film Festival / Fort Myes Film Festival press release 'Multiple Choice' filmmaker, Ted Dintersmith, is a nationally recognized voice in education reform.

“Multiple Choice” filmmaker, Ted Dintersmith, is a nationally recognized voice in education reform. He previously brought his acclaimed documentary “Most Likely to Succeed” to FMFF in 2015. Fresh from its success at Sundance, “Most Likely to Succeed” was also that year’s opening night film. A former U.S. Ambassador appointee and leading advocate for innovation in education, Dintersmith continues to influence global conversations on how we prepare students for the future.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Film Festival / Fort Myers Film Festival press release 'Szypliszki' won the Special Jury Prize for Best U.S. Short Film at the Palm Springs International ShortFest.

More about filmmaker Jordan Axelrod

“Szypliszki” won the Special Jury Prize for Best U.S. Short Film at the Palm Springs International ShortFest, People's Choice Award at the Oxford Film Festival in Mississippi and was an official selection of the Tacoma Film Festival in Washington.

An NYU Tisch graduate, Axelrod returns to his roots to share the film after an impressive run across major festivals nationwide.

Axelrod possesses numerous ties to the Fort Myers Film Festival.

He cut his filmmaking teeth at FMFF as a volunteer while he was still in junior high.

After earning a degree in film from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, the Fort Myers native’s 20-minute short film, “Seven Ten Split” was juried into the Sixth Annual Fort Myers Film Festival (2017). The film went on to receive honors as best in the Student Film category.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Axelrod with Fort Myers Film Festival Executive Director Eric Raddatz in 2018 following the screening of 'Carol's Last Chance.'

In 2018, Axelrod’s film, “Carol’s Last Chance,” was juried into the Fort Myers Film Festival and received Best Short Film honors.

His documentary, “Coach,” was screened by FMFF in 2019 at multiple venues, including outdoors at the Edison Ford Winter Estates.

He was last at the Fort Myers Film Festival in 2021 with his short film, "Frances."

During his time at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, Jordan wrote and directed numerous short films while contemporaneously developing a screenplay for a feature film. He also worked in 2017 as an assistant director on “Good People” and “Thirst Street” and assistant editor on the documentary, “Extra Innings.”

Courtesy of Fort Myers Film Festival / Fort Myers Film Festival Axelrod credits Alexander Payne, Richard Linklater and Mike Nichols as filmmaking influences.

His other credits include working in the camera department of Jason Bateman’s 2016 film, “The Family Fang” (starring Bateman, Nicole Kidman, Christopher Walken and Maryann Plunkett) and shooting and editing behind-the-scenes material for the Broadway musical adaptation of the 2003 film “School of Rock“ with music by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Inspired by the work of Alexander Payne, Richard Linklater, and Mike Nichols among many others, he focuses on continuing the legacy of filmmakers who create work that both entertains and moves audiences.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Q&As are a regular feature of the Fort Myers Film Festival, such as this one following screening of 'Pooling to Paradise' in 2021.

More on the 16th Annual FMFF

Opening night is a red carpet experience featuring filmmaker appearances, conversation, celebration and selfies and photo opps on the steps of the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center and alongside the Jim Sanborn light sculpture known as "Caloosahatchee Manuscripts."

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Selfies and photos in the lights of Jim Sanborn's 'Caloosahatchee Manuscripts' light sculpture is a regular occurrence on opening night of the film festival.

Now in its 16th year, FMFF has grown into one of Southwest Florida’s premier cultural events, showcasing dozens of independent films from around the world at multiple venues, including the Alliance for the Arts, IMAG History & Science Center, Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium and The Laboratory Theater of Florida.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Calendar Girls pose for picture on the steps of the Davis Art Center before the screening of their documentary in 2022.

The festival is known for its “edgy, intelligent” programming and for introducing audiences to films that often go on to national recognition and distribution.

Additional films, screening times, and the full festival schedule will be announced later this month.

VIP all-access passes are available now, offering entry to all screenings, events, and exclusive after-parties throughout the festival.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Fort Myers film actor and model Becky Brown under the lights of 'Caloosahatchee Manuscripts' in 2021.

About the Fort Myers Film Festival

The Fort Myers Film Festival is an intelligent independent filmmaker's preferred event known for world-class swagger and support of local filmmakers. It is a must-attend event for cineasts who love indie film and film festivals. FMFF was awarded the prestigious 2015 Chrysalis Award for Cultural Achievement by the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau and the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce Inc. at their annual Celebration of Business & Tourism Awards Luncheon and Trade Show at the Harborside Event Center in downtown Fort Myers.

For more information go to www.fortmyersfilmfestival.com or join www.facebook.com/fortmyersfilmfestival for updates and events.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

