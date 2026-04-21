Cape Coral Culture Fest returns for the fourth year April 25 at Cultural Park

The City of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation is preparing to host its fourth annual Culture Fest this weekend, celebrating the community’s melting pot with live music, cultural performances, international cuisine and more.

City officials say the event will highlight cultures from countries including Turkey, Italy, Poland and Ireland, with activities designed for all ages.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cultural Park, 28 Cultural Park Blvd. Officials say the goal is to bring the community together and encourage connection by showcasing the sights, sounds and flavors of Cape Coral.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.