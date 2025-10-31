A centennial celebration of the revamped Blanchard House

Three years ago, Hurricane Ian blew the roof off the historic Blanchard House in Punta Gorda. Swells of water flooded the structure, leaving damage that took years to recover from.

However, the hard work for restoration has paid off and The Blanchard House is back open for individuals wanting to learn more about the extensive history of the African American community in Southwest Florida.

WGCU’s Elizabeth Andarge learned that the reopening was just in time for the home to celebrate its centennial anniversary.

