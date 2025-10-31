© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A centennial celebration of the revamped Blanchard House

WGCU | By WGCU News,
Elizabeth Andarge
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:09 AM EDT

Three years ago, Hurricane Ian blew the roof off the historic Blanchard House in Punta Gorda. Swells of water flooded the structure, leaving damage that took years to recover from.

However, the hard work for restoration has paid off and The Blanchard House is back open for individuals wanting to learn more about the extensive history of the African American community in Southwest Florida.

WGCU’s Elizabeth Andarge learned that the reopening was just in time for the home to celebrate its centennial anniversary.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Arts & Culture WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusBlanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture of Charlotte CountyBlack HistoryHurricane IanPunta GordaCharlotte CountyHistoryLocal History
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News
Elizabeth Andarge
See stories by Elizabeth Andarge
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • LeeTran will offe half-priced ULTRA Mobility on Demand rides in Lehigh Acres for bus rides to and from its new Lehigh Acres Park & Ride transit station on Village Lakes Drive, beginning June 12.
    Human Interest
    LeeTran calls on-demand service a success; considers expansion
    Mike Walcher
    A local public transit program is being called a success, after two years of a trial run.LeeTran said the ULTRA On Demand Transit program is working, and may be expanded.
  • Crime
    Vandalism causes temporary nightly closure of FGCU boardwalk
    WGCU Staff
    The boardwalk connecting Florida Gulf Coast University’s South Village residential area to the academic core is temporarily closed to pedestrian use from dusk to dawn. The closure is due to an act of vandalism that damaged the lighting system, creating hazardous conditions overnight.
  • Several thousand Southwest Floridians, awash in a sea of pink, walked for breast cancer at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Collier County Saturday.
    Health
    Thousands step up to support the fight against breast cancer
    Jennifer Crawford
    FGCU graduate 22-year-old Zoey Carter walked for her mother Wednesday.Jessica Carter -- her mother -- died at age 49 from breast cancer. “I'm walking here today in honor of my mom. She passed away last year after battling breast cancer for four years," she said. "We came here together two years ago, and she did the walk. So I'm finally back, just in her honor.” Zoey Carter fought back tears but gathered the strength to attend the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. She joined along with several thousand Southwest Floridians, awash in a sea of pink, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Collier County.