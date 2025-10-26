Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe community forum to spotlight place of Black musicals in history of theater

In American musical theatre, Black musicals occupy a unique place. On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s “Voices Community Forum” will take a brief look at the history of the genre, explore several celebrated works, composers and playwrights, and examine the styles most often utilized and the caricatures typically seen.

There will also be a video presentation on the way African rhythms have influenced musical compositions, as well as an audience Q&A.

The event takes place at 4 p.m. in the Donnelly Theatre. The event is free but advance registration is necessary.

Courtesy of Sorcha Augustine / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe During WBTT’s 2024-2025 theatre season, the arts organization produced the world-premiere musical, ‘Ruby.’

MORE INFORMATION:

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe launched its Voices Community Forum in 2014 to examines social issues through an African American lens.

WBTT Assistant Artistic Director/Director of Education Jim Weaver has designed the Nov. 4 program, which is titled “The State of the Black Musical.” As part of the event, he will interview WBTT leaders for their take on the topic.

“The WBTT Voices program provides the perfect platform for a discussion focused on the state of the African American musical from a historical perspective through the current day,” said Weaver. “When exploring character representations, the way stories are told, which compositions are elevated, and whether there is more room for growth in storytelling are questions deserving of answers, and the Voices program provides a perfect space to do it.”

To register for the event, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

The Donnelly Theatre is located at 1012 N. Orange Ave. in Sarasota.

The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is to produce professional theater that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience; engages a broad base of patrons and audiences; supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists; and builds confidence in youth of color. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org for more information.

