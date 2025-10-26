© 2025 WGCU News
Naples Art Institute's festivals best way for people to see lots of art in short time

By Tom Hall
Published October 26, 2025 at 1:18 PM EDT
Crowd at Naples National Art Fair
Naples National Art Fair is always a colorful event.

Each year, the Naples Art Institute holds three outdoor art fairs, the Naples New Year’s Art Fair Jan. 3 and 4, Naples National Feb. 20-22 and the Naples Downtown Art Fair March 21 and 22. The Naples Art Institute Director, Frank Verpoorten, says that art fairs are the best way for people to see a lot of art in a short amount of time.

“From the public's perspective, art fairs always have represented such a golden opportunity to be able to sample a wide variety of art in different mediums and styles,” said Verpoorten. “So, if you're just trying to get a feel for the art community or if you're actually beginning a collection … you can sample a couple hundred artists and really get a feel for where your style and where your tastes lie.”

All three outdoor art fairs take place in Cambier Park.
The fairs take place in Cambier Park.

“It's just a very beautiful environment for an art fair to be in … with some nice food and beverage options,” Verpoorten added.

For repeat attendees, the fairs also take on the conviviality of a family reunion.
“We look forward every year to seeing what new artists may be there or an artist whose work they have continued to buy in the past,” Verpoorten observed.

Dating back to 1957, Naples Art in the Park is one of the first events of its kind in Naples.
In addition to its three major art festivals, the Naples Art Institute also holds Art in the Park on the first Saturday of the month from November through April. Since its inception in 1957, this outdoor art fair has provided a platform for local artists to showcase their work and is regarded as one of the first events of its kind in Naples.

Some of the crowd during the Naples Downtown Art Fair in March.
MORE INFORMATION:

Applications are still open for artists who wish to participate in the Nov. 29, Jan. 31 and April 4 Art in the Park fairs. Visit https://www.naplesart.org/art-in-the-park to apply.

The deadline to apply for admission to the Naples Downtown Art Fair is Nov. 3.

NAI’s three outdoor art festivals and Art in the Park fairs “bring a lot of activity to our building and are also an important source of revenue for us,” said Verpoorten.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
