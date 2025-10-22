Oct. 22 is Bob Rauschenberg Day in the city of Fort Myers

At Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Kevin Anderson proclaimed Oct. 22 as Bob Rauschenberg Day. The proclamation encourages everyone to celebrate the artist’s contributions to art, culture and humanity and to be inspired by his spirit of creativity and generosity.

Rauschenberg was the most consequential American artist of the last half of the 20th century. Although he could have lived anywhere, he made his home and artistic headquarters on Captiva Island from 1970 until his death in 2008. Today marks the 100th anniversary of his birth in Port Arthur, Texas.

Courtesy of Bob Rauschenberg Gallery / Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Artist Bob Rauschenberg in front of Fish House at Captiva Island compound.

MORE INFORMATION:

The Proclamation reads as follows:

“Whereas, Robert “Bob” Rauschenberg, internationally renowned artist, visionary and pioneer of modern art, made significant contributions to the world of creativity and culture; and

“Whereas, Rauschenberg chose Captiva Island, near Fort Myers, as his home and studio for nearly four decades (until his death in 2008), creating a lasting bond between his groundbreaking artistic legacy and the Southwest Florida community; and

"Whereas, through his fearless experimentation, Rauschenberg redefined the boundaries of painting, photography, performance and mixed media, inspiring generations of artists to challenge convention and embrace innovation; and

"Whereas, he world-premiered his seminal “1/4 Mile or Two Furlong Piece” (in three parts over three years) as well as more than a dozen additional solo exhibitions beginning in the 1970-1980 inaugural season of Florida Southwestern State College (then Edison Community College) Fort Myers campus Gallery of Fine Art and permanently gave his name to FSW’s Bob Rauschenberg Gallery in 2004; and

"Whereas, the City of Fort Myers recognizes the profound cultural impact of Robert “Bob” Rauschenberg’s life and work and seeks to honor his enduring legacy in the community he called home on this, his 100th birthday.

"Now, Therefore, I, Kevin B. Anderson, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Mayor of the City of Fort Myers, do hereby proclaim October 22, 2025 as

Bob Rauschenberg Day

"in the City of Fort Myers and encourage all citizens to celebrate his contributions to art, culture and humanity, and to be inspired by his spirit of creativity and generosity.

"In Witness Whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and the Great Seal of the City of Fort Myers, Florida on this 20th day of October in the Year of Our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty-Five.

"Kevin B. Anderson

Mayor"

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Mayor Kevin B. Anderson's Bob Rauschenberg Day Proclamation

Events planned for today

Two events are planned for today at Florida SouthWestern State College.

At 4:33 p.m., the FSW music department will perform American composer Terry Riley’s 1964 work “In C” in the plaza outside the Rush Auditorium. “In C” consists of 53 short musical patterns that performers cycle through at their own pace, thereby creating continually changing layers of sound and melody. The performance is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring their own instruments and take part in the performance.

At 5:33 p.m. longtime Rauschenberg studio assistant Lawrence Voytek will perform a tribute to Rauschenberg inside the Rush Auditorium in the library building.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Steven Keene exhibition consists of 100 paintings based on countless 'found' photographs/images of Rauschenberg, his iconic artworks and his Captiva Island studio/compound.

Attendees can also view “RAUSCHENBERG 100: A Centennial Celebration” inside the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Annex. This exhibition consists of 100 paintings rendered by Brooklyn artist Steve Keene that is based on countless “found” photographs/images of Rauschenberg himself, his seminal/iconic artworks (including “Monogram,” “Buffalo II” and others) and his Captiva Island studio/compound. Keene has created this centenary celebration as an ambitious and immersive exhibition of 100 newly created paintings that capture both the art and life of the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery namesake in advance of the 100th anniversary of the artist’s birth. For more, hear/read, “Brooklyn-based artist Steve Keene makes 100 paintings to celebrate 100th anniversary of Bob Rauschenberg’s birth.” [This exhibit runs through Dec. 6, 2025.]

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Jade Dellinger in Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Annex surrounded by paintings from the Steve Keene 'RAUSCHENBERG 100' exhibition.

Other commemorations

WGCU is examining Rauschenberg’s connection to Southwest Florida in a series of five segments that are airing during October on WGCU FM and Southwest Florida in Focus on WGCU PBS. In-depth analysis and supplemental information can be found in the web articles that are associated with each segment. For more, read:



On Nov. 17, the Alliance for the Arts will screen all five segments along with the 2023 documentary “Taking Venice,” which chronicles Rauschenberg’s controversial selection as the youngest and first American artist to win the grand prize in paining at the prestigious Venice Biennale in 1964. The screening begins at 7 p.m. in the Foulds Theatre. Gallery Director Jade Dellinger will speak at the event.

