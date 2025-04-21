Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters the week of April 21

This week, nine shows close, 12 continue their runs and there are two limited-run young actors' productions at equity and community theaters from Sarasota to Marco Island. As an added bonus, there are three performances of Frank Blocker’s “Good Jew” at the Norris Center in Naples.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'Alice in Wonderland' closes at Venice Theatre with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“Alice in Wonderland” [Venice Theatre]: Alice’s rabbit-hole adventures into a fantasy world of unusual creatures and riddles come to life in this family-friendly production featuring young performers. “Alice in Wonderland” is based on the novel by Lewis Carroll and adapted for the stage by Alice Gerstenberg. Performances are Tuesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27th’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ000006INFe2AO.

“Alice in Wonderland Jr. [Fort Myers Theatre]: When young Alice finds herself in a strange world where everything seems upside down, she must find her way home … and find herself along the way. As she travels through Wonderland, she encounters all of the iconic characters that audiences have come to love. Performances are Wednesday, April 23 at 11 a.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 6 p.m.; and Friday, April 25 at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Featuring a mashup of short form, long form, and musical improv, audiences get the best of the art form when styles and techniques collide.

“Comedy Roulette” [Florida Studio Theatre]: FST Improv’s Comedy Roulette is a show about chance, skill, and high stakes. Join a team of four experienced improvisers as they bet the house (the house being the audience) that they can deliver a fast-paced show like you’ve never seen before. Featuring a mashup of short form, long form, and musical improv, audiences get the best of the art form when styles and techniques collide. No matter which way the wheel spins, odds are, you’re in for a great time at FST Improv’s Comedy Roulette.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Comedy Roulette' is performed in Bowne's Lab theater.

This week’s performance is in Bowne’s Lab on Saturday, April 26 at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2024-25-fst-improv/comedy-roulette.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes.

“Divas: Time After Time” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Starting in the 1960s, female artists such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion have been pushing boundaries and shattering records with hits such as, “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes. Performances are in the John C. Court Cabaret at 1265 First Street in Sarasota. Performances are Tuesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, April 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, April 26 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets to performance dates later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.../winter.../divas.

Courtesy of Norris Center / Norris Center 'Good Jew' and Frank Blocker come to the Norris Center in Naples for a three-show limited engagement.

“Good Jew” [Norris Center]: Henryk Altman escaped the Treblinka death camps twice, joined the Resistance, navigated from the ghettos of Warsaw, through Germany, onto Norway, and eventually settled in the United States using guile, ingenuity and a lot of luck. But Altman does not see himself as a "Good Jew." He often denies his Jewish heritage and must make terrorizing moral choices in order to stay alive. No one survives by being good. Direct from its New York premiere, “Good Jew” arrives at the Norris Center Auditorium in Naples. This drama, co-written by Murray Changar and Frank Blocker, follows Altman as he recounts his harrowing experiences of surviving the Holocaust. Navigating wartime Europe through cunning and grit, Altman's story is both gripping and infused with moments of hope and humor. Directed by Jamibeth Margolis, whose family has roots in Naples, the performance highlights the resilience of the human spirit amidst adversity. This is a limited engagement, with performances on Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets call: 239-409-1588 or visit: www.Good-Jew.com.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Fresh from a hit Broadway run, 'Good Night, Oscar' is a gold mine of witticisms, raves Entertainment Weekly.

“Good Night, Oscar” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: There’s a fine line between genius and insanity, and Oscar Levant erased it. A multi-hyphenate talent famous for his film appearances in “An American in Paris” and “The Band Wagon,” Levant was a fearless truth teller, a brilliant pianist, and an over-medicated neurotic mess -- a unique cocktail that made him a difficult person and a brilliant talk show guest. Battling network executives, his 1958 appearance on “The Tonight Show” could make him a legend, if he manages not to unravel first. Fresh from a hit Broadway run, “Good Night, Oscar” is “a gold mine of witticisms," raves Entertainment Weekly. Performances of this regional premiere are Tuesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. (with talkback to follow); Wednesday, April 23 at 1:30 p.m. (with talkback to follow) and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 1:30 p.m. with talkback to follow) and Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. closing show. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388 or visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/good-night-oscar.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Half Baked' follows two retired brothers and their wives who bake cannabis into the appetizers to whet patrons' appetites.

“Half Baked” [Off Broadway Palm]: From the pen (or PC) of local playwright Joe Simonelli, Half Baked” follows two retired brothers and their wives who move to Florida to open a café. When the business starts failing and they run out of cash, they take drastic action including murder for life insurance money and baking cannabis into the appetizers to stimulate business. But when an old boyfriend and a loan shark show up, things get complicated, and hilarious! Hear/read a preview on WGCU: “Joe Simonelli comedy ‘Half Baked’ opens at Off Broadway Palm for 40 performances.” Performances are Tuesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 23 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/half-baked/.

Courtesy of Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony / Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony 'Jerry's Girls' closes at the Music & Arts Community Center with Saturday's 7:30 p.m. show.

“Jerry’s Girls” [Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony]: “Jerry’s Girls” is a dream for any lover of musical theater. It is a “greatest hits megamix” of truly iconic Broadway shows beautifully tied together through expert direction and creative staging as three terrific performers tackle a songbook boasting some of the greatest songs ever performed on stage. From solos, duos and trios, the show is a light, fun and charming romp through the magical world of Jerry Herman’s music. For a preview of the show, listen/read on WGCU to "'Jerry's Girls' at the Music & Arts Community Center a dynamic revue of Jerry Herman songs." Performances are Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 26 at 2 p.m. and the closing 7:30 p.m. show. For tickets, visit https://my.gulfcoastsymphony.org/events or telephone 239-277-1700.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre From their New Jersey roots to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this electrifying show captures the journey of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons from a groundbreaking sound to international stardom, revealing a story of fame and personal struggles that continues to captivate audiences.

“Jersey Boys” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. From their New Jersey roots to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this electrifying show captures their journey from a groundbreaking sound to international stardom, revealing a story of fame and personal struggles that continues to captivate audiences. Performances are in the Gompertz Theatre on Tuesday, April 22 at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, April 23 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/winter-mainstage-series-2024-25/jersey-boys.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse 'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill closes at Gulfshore Playhouse with Sunday's 3 p.m. matinee.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Pull up a chair, order a delicious drink, and turn back the hands of time as Gulfshore Playhouse transforms the Struthers Studio into a swanky nightclub for an evening with legendary songstress Billie Holiday. Revel in unforgettable songs like “God Bless the Child” and “Strange Fruit” and stories from the remarkable life of the lady who sings the blues. Funny and heartbreaking, this play with music is a testament to one woman’s ability to mine humor from hardship—and to the transformative power of song. N.B. Herbal cigarettes will be used throughout the performance. Performances are Monday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27’s closing 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5565/18202.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'No One Is Forgotten' closes at Urbanite Theatre with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“No One is Forgotten” [Urbanite Theatre]: U.S. citizens Lali and Beng are being held prisoner in a small, dirty cement cell. Where have they been taken? How much time has passed? Are they alive? Has their story been broadcast to the world? How did they get here? What will happen to them? Inspired by true accounts of the plight of captured and detained journalists and aid workers, “No One Is Forgotten” is a story about intimacy, surrender, and the will to live for someone else. Performances are Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets to the play or the conversation, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1204838.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'Sex Please, We're Sixty' closes at Charlotte Players with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“Sex Please, We’re Sixty” [Charlotte Players]: Mrs. Stancliffe’s Rose Cottage Bed & Breakfast has been successful for many years. Her guests return year after year. Her neighbor, silver-tongued “Bud,” believes they come to spend time with him in romantic liaisons. Reluctantly, Mrs. Stancliffe accepts the fact that “Bud the Stud” is, in fact, good for business. Throw in a retired chemist who has developed a blue pill to increase the libido of menopausal women, three female guests, and a mix-up between the blue pills and Viagra, and you’ve got a perfect formula for laughter with this new musical. Performances are Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://charlotte-players.ticketleap.com/sex-please-were-sixty-the-musical/dates or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Shedding a Skin' closes in Bowne's Lab with Saturday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“Shedding a Skin” [Florida Studio Theatre]: When Myah punches her boss in the nose and walks out of a soul-crushing corporate job, her life unravels in ways she never expected. Crashing into the spare room of an older woman with her own hidden wounds, Myah embarks on an unpredictable transformation. It's filled with raw emotion and poignant storytelling that captures the painful process of letting go, finding connection, and embracing change. Performances are in Bowne’s Lab on Tuesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 26’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2024-25-stage-iii-series/shedding-a-skin.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Featuring a book by Neil Simon and musical theater standards like “Big Spender” and “There’s Gotta Be Something Better Than This,” this sparkling Tony-winning musical was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Shirley MacLaine.

“Sweet Charity” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Hapless but unflappable Charity Hope Valentine desperately seeks love and a better life in 1960s New York City in this exuberant, groovy, hilarious musical comedy. Featuring a book by Neil Simon and musical theatre standards like “Big Spender” and “There’s Gotta Be Something Better Than This,” this sparkling Tony-winning musical was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Shirley MacClaine. Enjoy pure musical theatre delight in this classic that captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of life in the Big City for an irrepressible optimist. Performances are Tuesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5551/18601.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Created, adapted and directed by Nate Jacobs, “Syncopated Avenue” is WBTT’s first tap dance revue.

“Syncopated Avenue” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: Created, adapted and directed by Nate Jacobs, “Syncopated Avenue” is WBTT’s first tap dance revue. In this original, historical musical journey through the captivating and entertaining world of tap dance, the musical takes audiences to an avenue where all things flourish with rhythm, style, and class. This innovative musical features unique arrangements on popular jazz tunes by iconic composers and new songs arranged and created by Nate Jacobs, Lamont Brown and Louis Danowsky. Hear/read this preview on WGCU: “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe closes 25th season with tap revue ‘Syncopated Avenue’.” Performances are Tuesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001PgzZMAS or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre This Richard Harris psychological thriller ran on the West End for eight years.

“The Business of Murder” [Players Circle Theatre]: In the tradition of Agatha Christie, nothing is as it seems and as the plot twists and turns, it becomes clear, they are all in the same business… murder. This Richard Harris psychological thriller ran on the West End for eight years. Listen on WGCU to ‘The Business of Murder’ at Players Circle Theater inspired by a true story on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition with John Davis. Performances are Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239- or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/the-business-of-murder/.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'The Half-Life of Marie Curie' closes at The Naples Players with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“The Half-Life of Marie Curie” [The Naples Players]: In 1911, Marie Curie won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her discovery of the elements radium and polonium. By 1912, she was the object of ruthless gossip over an alleged affair with the married Frenchman Paul Langevin, all but erasing her achievements from public memory. Weakened and demoralized by the press lambasting her as a “foreign” Jewish temptress and a homewrecking traitor, Marie agrees to join her friend and colleague Hertha Ayrton, an electromechanical engineer and suffragette, at her summer home in England. From the pen of Lauren Gunderson, “The Half-Life of Marie Curie” revels in the power of female friendship as it explores the relationship between these two brilliant women, both of whom are mothers, widows, and fearless champions of scientific inquiry. Performances are in the Studio Theatre on Tuesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://naplesplayers.org/show/the-half-life-of-marie-curie/ or telephone 239-434-7340.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Translated into English verse by Richard Wilbur, Moliere’s witty classical verse comedy skewers the haughty pretensions of a women’s self-educating salon amid love triangles that scandalize the household.

“The Learned Ladies” [Venice Theatre]: Translated into English verse by Richard Wilbur, Moliere’s witty classical verse comedy skewers the haughty pretensions of a women’s self-educating salon amid love triangles that scandalize the household. Performances are in the Pinkerton Theatre on Tuesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ000006IMDA2A4.

“The Little Mermaid Jr. – Homeschool [The Belle Theatre]: Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr." is a heartwarming adaptation of the beloved Disney classic. Follow Ariel, a curious young mermaid, as she dreams of life above the ocean and makes a daring deal with the sea witch, Ursula. With the help of her loyal friends—Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle—Ariel must find her voice, follow her heart, and discover where she truly belongs. Featuring favorite songs like “Part of Your World,” “Under the Sea,” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” this enchanting musical is perfect for audiences of all ages. With vibrant characters, dazzling costumes, and a story full of adventure and love, “The Little Mermaid Jr.” is sure to make a splash! Performances are Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatreinc.thundertix.com/events/243302.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'The Minutes' closes at The Laboratory Theater of Florida with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“The Minutes” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: This scathing new comedy from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tracy Letts (“August: Osage County”) is about small-town politics and real-world power. It exposes the ugliness behind some of our most closely held American narratives while asking each of us what we would do to keep from becoming history’s losers. Hear/read this preview on WGCU: “Lab Theater audiences won’t see the end coming during Tracy Letts’ searing satire ‘The Minutes’.” Performances of this Southwest Florida premiere are Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. (sensory-friendly performance); Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/284273-the-minutes-apr-9th-2025 or telephone 239-218-0481.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'The Winter’s Tale' is one of William Shakespeare’s final plays.

“The Winter’s Tale” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: “The Winter’s Tale” is one of William Shakespeare’s final plays. It was first performed in 1610 or 1611. Along with “Pericles,” “Cymbeline” and “The Tempest,” it is one of the genre-defying later plays that are usually referred to as romances, or tragicomedies. Each of these plays has a happy ending that sets it apart from earlier histories and tragedies. Each also emphasizes the danger and power of evil in the world, as well as death—which while never finally victorious, is an ever-present force in the stories. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. [LIMITED AVAILABILITY]; Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/ or telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388.

Courtesy of FGCU TheatreLab / FGCU 'The Wolves' closes at FGCU TheatreLab with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“The Wolves” [FGCU TheatreLab]: Young women with the common goal of being the best high school soccer team in the region weave together a fabric of community from the strings of each other’s fears, confusion, loves and losses. Sometimes goofy, sometimes catty, the players’ raw adolescent gamesmanship spills effortlessly from the playing field and onto the practice field in this athletic play about what it means to come of age in the crucible of sport. Performances are Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 2 p.m. (followed by Talkback) and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27's closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets to next week’s performances, telephone 239-590-1000 or visit https://www.fgcu.edu/theatrelab/thewolves24-25.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Venus In Fur' is an intoxicating, romantic drama full of witty, risqué humor.

“Venus in Fur” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Sexy, provocative, and witty, “Venus in Fur” is a provocative exploration of the power dynamics between men and women. The story follows Thomas, a director-playwright, who after a long day of abysmal auditions of potential leading ladies for his adaptation of a 19th century German erotica novel, is suddenly confronted by Vanda, a crass, pushy actress seeking consideration for the role. What Thomas discovers is Vanda not only shares the name of the lead character in his play, but also has a surprising understanding of the material. As the pair work through the script, the roleplay becomes intense, erotic, and less like acting as the lines between reality and theatrics become increasingly blurred. “Venus In Fur” is an intoxicating, romantic drama full of witty, risqué humor. The play premiered on Broadway in 2011 and has since played in regional theatres across the country. Chris Clavelli directs David McElwee and Kathleen Simmonds. Performances are Tuesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://www.floridarep.org/the-season-tickets/l.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre With a stirring score by Sara Bareilles, 'Waitress' serves up a story of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness.

“Waitress” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This is the heartwarming musical of Jenna, a small-town waitress with a talent for baking pies. Trapped in a loveless marriage, Jenna finds solace and strength in her pies and dreams of a better life. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, Jenna embarks on a journey of self-discovery, supported by her quirky coworkers and a new doctor in town. With a stirring score by Sara Bareilles, "Waitress" serves up a story of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness. [Content Guide: Waitress The Musical contains mature content, including strong language, domestic violence, and sexual situations. Rated PG13] Hear/read this preview on WGCU: “’Waitress’ at Broadway Palm is a spellbinding musical about female empowerment.” Performances are Tuesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 23 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/waitress/ .

