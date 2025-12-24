Most people say cash for Christmas is a good gift, poll finds

BIG ARTS is built to last. The building weathered Hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton largely unscathed. The outdoor sculpture garden wasn’t as lucky. But it has now been restored and Gallery Director Wilson McCray hopes people will check out the improvements this season and is busy preparing a map that will facilitate self-guided walking tours.
Attorneys for detainees at a Florida immigration detention center known as "Alligator Alcatraz" want a federal judge to visit the facility. They argue this will help determine if detainees have sufficient access to legal counsel. On Friday, they asked U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell to make the visit within two months. The facility, built this summer, requires attorneys to schedule visits three days in advance. State attorneys object, citing security risks and operational disruptions. As of Monday, the judge hadn't ruled on the request. This case is one of three federal lawsuits challenging practices at the detention center.
A 20-year-old Sarasota man has been indicted for possession of an unregistered firearm, a firearm with a removed serial number and receiving child sexual material. Lucas Alexander Temple faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison if convicted. Temple was previously arrested on a criminal complaint.