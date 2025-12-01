Children's Advocacy Center celebrates its 23rd Thanksgiving with Pine Manor families

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida (CAC) celebrated its 23rd annual Thanksgiving celebration with the Pine Manor community, welcoming nearly 300 children and families for a holiday gathering. This long-standing tradition brings together neighbors, staff, volunteers, and supporters to share a full Thanksgiving meal and connect with the families CAC serves throughout the year.

In addition to this annual celebration, CAC provides ongoing support to Pine Manor families through its free after school and summer program for elementary school children. The program offers a safe and enriching environment focused on academic support, positive youth development, and opportunities that strengthen resilience and family stability.

This year’s Thanksgiving dinner was provided by the Idelson Family Foundation and catered by Community Cooperative. Their support, along with contributions from Integrity Claims Consultants, Blue Star Health, and several CAC board members who volunteered on site, ensured every family enjoyed a festive holiday experience.

“Our Pine Manor Thanksgiving Celebration holds a very special place in our hearts,” said Alicia Shannon, chief executive officer of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida. “It is a reminder of the power of community and the importance of showing up for one another. We are grateful to every partner and volunteer who helps us create such a meaningful tradition for the families we serve.”

Board President John Clinger, who has participated in this event for many years, shared why the celebration is personally significant. “I look forward to this day every year. It is a chance to spend time with families, connect in a meaningful way, and offer support during the holidays. Pine Manor feels like extended family to us and it is an honor to continue this tradition for the 23rd year.”