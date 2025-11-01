How a post-surgery nurse uses music to assist patients in their recovery from injury

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
The Hall of 50 States sits like a battered, beaten and starved stray dog waiting for a new owner to find him and take him home. It looks like a new owner finally has arrived. Fort Myers City Council, at a workshop this week, gave their unofficial approval to Jim Becker and his plans to refurbish the nearly 100-year-old building on Edwards Drive in downtown.
The Gulf Coast Jazz Collective opens its season with “A tribute to Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong.” Music Director Andrew Kurtz says the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective plays the best professionally curated jazz in Southwest Florida. On November 13, the Collective will be playing all of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong’s classic hits.
The regional premiere of Christian St. Croix’s “Monsters of the American Cinema” takes center stage at Urbanite Theatre this Halloween. Debuting on Oct. 31 and running through Dec. 7, this award-winning play takes audiences on a haunting journey through fatherhood, queerness, and the monsters inside of us.