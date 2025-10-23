Groups Linked to RFK, Jr. Pushing Anti-Science Agenda

Ashlee and Erik Dahlberg of Lowell, Indiana, lost their 8-year-old son, Liam, to a vaccine-preventable disease in April.
More than 420 anti-science bills attacking longstanding public health protections...vaccines, milk safety, and fluoride...have been introduced in Florida and other statehouses across the U.S. this year.
To be eligible for State Block Grant Funding for transit systems operations, Collier Area Transit must submit an update for its Transit Development Plan. This requires a ten-year development plan, which is a guide for public transit development and service.
Fort Myers Beach is issuing an alert regarding fraudulent invoices for special event permit after it was made aware of fraudulent invoices being sent to individuals who have recently submitted Special Event Permit applications.
After Richard Corcoran left his role as Florida’s education commissioner in 2022, he joined the lobbying firm Continental Strategy LLC, where he began cashing in on his political connections. State records show Corcoran lobbied for his clients almost exclusively the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a close political ally who’d appointed him not only as education commissioner but also to the Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state university system.