Groups Linked to RFK, Jr. Pushing Anti-Science Agenda

WGCU | By Marc Garber,
Michelle R. SmithLaura Ungar
Published October 23, 2025 at 2:03 PM EDT
Ashlee and Erik Dahlberg of Lowell, Indiana, lost their 8-year-old son, Liam, to a vaccine-preventable disease in April.

More than 420 anti-science bills attacking longstanding public health protections...vaccines, milk safety, and fluoride...have been introduced in Florida and other statehouses across the U.S. this year.
