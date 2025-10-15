© 2025 WGCU News
Keeping Your Cool on 'No Kings Day'

WGCU | By Marc Garber
Published October 15, 2025 at 12:21 PM EDT
Southwest Florida protest in Fort Myers against President Trump policies and Elon Musk.
1 of 1  — Protest.jpg
Mike Braun / WGCU

Peaceful "No Kings Day" demonstrations are planned for Saturday (10/18/2025) worldwide. In Southwest Florida, WGCU will cover the day's events, when thousands are expected to take to the streets from Naples to Sarasota.

In an effort to help prepare and keep safe those in our community who participate, WGCU's Marc Garber spoke with Rivera Sun of non-profit "Pace e Bene". It's stated mission is to teach, train and advocate for non-violence.

If are interested in participating in a 'No Kings Day' 'Know your rights, protest safety, and de-escalation training, or to watch a training video, click here. on 10/15/25 at 7 PM ET.

Traducción al español estará disponible.
Marc Garber
