Marco Island burrowing owl is subject of winning Audubon photo contest

Jean Hall calls the burrowing owl her “spark bird,” meaning it launched her interest in bird photography. Her image of an owl recently won a major award from the National Audubon Society.

Now a resident of Maine, Hall won the national 2025 Conservation Award for her photo of a burrowing owl on Marco Island.

"I've been entering this contest for, I think, 10 or 11 years, but to win one of the categories, I was thrilled," Hall said.

She was volunteering with a conservation group when the moment struck.

"We were posting a few new burrows with PVC pipe and crab line, and we started laughing so hard because we were on an empty lot with a bunch of lumber stacked up, and this burrowing owl popped out in one of the openings of the lumber."

She didn’t get a great photo that day, so she went back two or three times. And the bird cooperated. In fact, being patient is one of her best tips for anyone photographing wildlife.

"So it took a few tries, but he did come out and stare straight at me, which was great," she said.

Hall also advises being a student of a chosen bird.

"Find a bird that you think is in good light, and just stay there. Just be quiet, sit down and study them while you're taking your pictures. I think that's how a good wildlife photographer can produce meaningful images."

She says it’s also helpful to volunteer with a conservation group, something Hall has done for many years.

"Once you scratch the surface of nature in general, I think it leads you in so many different directions that bring you so much joy."

