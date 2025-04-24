DeSantis appoints three in Lehigh Acres, Fort Myers Beach, Hendry

Braun, Michael Deetscreek

Governor Ron DeSantis announced several appointments for positions in Southwest Florida on Thursday.

DeSantis appointed David Deetscreek to the Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District.

Deetscreek is the Vice President of E.N.D. Corporation, the Owner of Frostbourne Strength and Fitness, and a Director of Robert Bowers Accounting, Inc.

He is the Treasurer of the Greater Lehigh Acres Chamber of Commerce and Healthy Harvest Community Farms. Deetscreek earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida Gulf Coast University.

DeSantis also appointed Christine Riedel King to the Fort Myers Beach Public Library District.

Riedel King is lead strategist of Marketing Operations for Principal Financial Group.

Braun, Michael Riedel King

She is also the Chair of the Anchorage Advisory Committee and previously served as a board member for the Des Moines Arts Festival.

Riedel King earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and German from the University of Iowa.

DeSantis appointed Robert Ostrov, of Wellington, to serve as Judge on the Hendry County Court.

Ostrov has served as a General Magistrate for the Twentieth Judicial Circuit since 2018 and has been the Managing Partner of the Law Offices of Robert L. Ostrov since 2007.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and his juris doctor from Fordham University.

Ostrov fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Darrell Hill.

Braun, Michael Ostrov

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.