Property insurer fined over claims handling for Hurricane Ian

A property-insurance company last week agreed to pay a $250,000 fine to resolve allegations that it violated state laws in handling claims after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Idalia, according to an order posted on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website.

The Oct. 29 order said Slide Insurance Co. in 53 instances used adjusters who were not properly “appointed” to handle Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Idalia claims.

Also, the order said the insurer in 105 instances did not provide proper disclosure statements with preliminary or partial damage estimates and in 70 instances did not provide required disclosure statements when making payments that were not full or final payments.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in September 2022 in Southwest Florida, while Hurricane Idalia made landfall in August 2023 in North Florida’s Taylor County.

